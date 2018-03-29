Manley Says He's 'Very Comfortable' Calling The Austin Bomber A Domestic Terrorist

Interim Austin Police Chief Brian Manley called Austin serial bomber Mark Conditt a domestic terrorist at a panel hosted by KUT this morning.

Despite previous calls from the community after a string of bombings killed 39-year-old Stephan House and 17-year-old Draylen Mason, Manley hadn't used the term. At the panel, he said he’s now “very comfortable” calling Conditt a terrorist.

“I actually agree now that he was a domestic terrorist for what he did to us,” Manley said to the crowd gathered at the George Washington Carver Museum in East Austin.

At a press conference after the bomber's death, Manley called him a “challenged young man,” sparking widespread criticism from Austinites.

Manley later said he didn’t use that phrase because it’s a legal definition and he didn’t feel comfortable assigning that distinction, as he’s not a prosecutor.

Chas Moore of the Austin Justice Coalition agreed with Manley, but said that he believes the bomber was treated differently because of his race.

“Because he was white, we gave him the benefit of being a human first," he said.