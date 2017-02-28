Live: President Trump’s Address to a Joint Session of Congress

President Trump will address a joint session of Congress for the first time at the Capitol around 8 CT on Tuesday night. The address comes a day after Trump gave an outline of his budget plan for Congress, which would increase defense spending and make cuts to domestic programs.

Following tradition, House Speaker Paul Ryan invited the president to make the speech to lay out his agenda in the early days of his new administration. NPR will offer a live transcript of the remarks, and NPR journalists with expertise in politics, immigration, business, law and more will offer their analysis and annotations. You can follow along with a live stream from the White House below.