“Live from Here” with Chris Thile Comes to Austin Jan. 27

AUSTIN, Texas – Jan. 10, 2018 – Chris Thile, musician, singer, songwriter, radio personality, Grammy® winner and MacArthur Fellow, hosts the radio variety show “Live from Here” from the Bass Concert Hall Jan. 27, with special musical guests Shovels & Rope, Snarky Puppy, comedian Pete Holmes and duet partner Gaby Moreno.

KUT 90.5, Austin’s NPR station, is proud to present this live broadcast from the Bass Concert Hall from 5 to 7 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 27. Tickets are on sale now at Texas Performing Arts.

“Live from Here” with Chris Thile, formerly “A Prairie Home Companion,” is a Saturday-night destination for 2.6 million listeners. This variety show features a unique blend of musical performances, comedy and audience interaction. Acclaimed musician and songwriter Thile welcomes a wide range of well-known and up-and-coming talent to share the stage and create a beautiful listening experience.

“My hope is that this name captures the energy and enthusiasm that is really at the core of this show,” Thile said in a statement. “‘Live from Here’ is about people making beautiful things and sharing them with our audience in real time. The fact that the show is live — where anything is possible — is part of what makes it so special.”

Charleston, South Carolina-based indie folk and rock duo Shovels & Rope is the featured musical guest. The American Music Association named the husband and wife team “Best Emerging Artist” at the 2013 Americana Music Honors & Awards. Their album “Busted Jukebox, Vol. 2,” featuring Brandi Carlile and Rhett Miller and others, was release in December 2017.

Texas-bred, New York-based Snarky Puppy has been called one of the major figures in the jazz world today. However, the band defies genres, having received Grammys® for “Best R&B Performance” in 2014 and “Best Contemporary Instrumental Album” in 2016 and 2017. At its core, the band represents the convergence of both black and white American music culture with various accents from around the world.

Pete Holmes is a NYC-based comedian who has appeared on “Best Week Ever,” Comedy Central’s “Premium Blend” and is one of the warm-up comedians for “The Daily Show.” He created and stars in the HBO series, “Crashing.” The pilot was written by Holmes and directed by Judd Apatow.

“Live from Here” is produced and distributed nationwide by American Public Media, and is heard each week on nearly 600 public radio stations, online, and on the American Forces Networks, SiriusXM Radio, Radio New Zealand, and KPRG in Guam. KUT 90.5 airs the show from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturdays.

