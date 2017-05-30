Legislature Strays From Initial 'Child-Centric' Agenda

By 15 minutes ago
  • 1st BCT, 1st CD/Flickr

From Texas Standard:

The 85th legislative session focused so much on measures like the "sanctuary cities" bill and the "bathroom" bill that it’s easy to forget that much of the initial focus was supposed to be on something else.

 

 Back in January, Gov. Greg Abbott released a list of his priorities, including increasing funding for pre-K programs and Child Protective Services. It was what you might call a “child-centric” agenda.

Other lawmakers proposed bills to better fund schools and bills to stop prosecuting children as adults, but these failed to make it through the session.

“The reality is that [the Legislature] did very little in regards to what they could have done,” says Mandi Kimball, the director of public policy and government affairs for Children at Risk, a nonprofit group focused on advocating for Texas kids.

“The leadership did not get along like we would like to see. There were political games that were played that got in the way, and then we had the Freedom Caucus disrupting the legislative process,” she says. “Every reasonable advocacy group, lobbyist and politician is angry about this.”

Kimball says one of the major things lawmakers failed to address was school finance. House Bill 21, which was intended to inject $1.5 billion into state funding for public schools, was declared dead just days before the close of the session.

“It would have been nice for [the Legislature] to come together and figure out how they could advance the way that we serve children and make it stable and fund it appropriately,” she says.

Although Kimball was relieved to see lawmakers reach an agreement about how to fix CPS, she would have liked to see more funds allocated to services for foster children and vulnerable youth.

Despite these disappointments, Kimball considers lawmakers’ decision to expand pre-K to children of first-responders who were killed or hurt while on duty to be a success. She also says that both chambers came to agreement about making advances in the fight against human trafficking.

Children at Risk will release a report in the coming weeks evaluating the legislative session, particularly bills relating to early education, public education, nutrition, the juvenile justice system and human trafficking.

“It will look at what passed and what were the missed opportunities,” Kimball says.

Written by Molly Smith.

Tags: 
child welfare
Child Protective Services

Related Content

Religious Groups See Potential Restrictions As A Barrier To Taking A Role In The Foster Care System

By Mar 23, 2017
John Morgan/Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

From Texas Standard:

Reform of the Texas foster care system has been an elusive goal for state lawmakers. A federal judge ruled the system unconstitutional and "broken" two years ago. One proposal that has received support in the current legislative session would have the state contract with religious organizations and other non-profits to provide care for foster children. But the idea has received pushback from some of the religious groups themselves.

 

In Dueling Budget Proposals, Texas House and Senate Billions Apart

By & Jan 17, 2017
Illustration by Todd Wiseman/Paul Hudson

Texas House and Senate leaders unveiled dueling budget proposals — starting nearly $8 billion apart — in separate moves Tuesday that foreshadowed remarkably different priorities in the two chambers during a legislative session that promises to be even more tightfisted than usual. 

Texas Senate Finance Chairwoman Jane Nelson on Tuesday proposed a $213.4 billion two-year base budget.

Texas House Passes Child Welfare Reforms

By May 18, 2017
iStock.com/Naufalmq

The Texas House on Thursday passed a package of sweeping measures aimed at addressing a crisis in the state's child welfare system.

After a lengthy debate, the House passed Senate Bill 11, a measure that would have Texas shift to a "community-based care" model for handling some endangered children and allowing contracted organizations — not just the resources-strapped state — to monitor children in foster care and adoptive homes.