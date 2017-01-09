KUTX music host Jody Denberg named to the Texas Music Legends Hall of Fame

By Erin Geisler 1 hour ago

KUTX Music Host Jody Denberg
Credit Theresa DiMenno

AUSTIN, Texas – Jan. 9, 2017 – KUTX Music host Jody Denberg is being inducted into the Texas Music Legends Hall of Fame in recognition of his longtime support of the Texas music industry and role in making the state “the fertile music landscape that it is.”

Denberg is among 10 inductees this year, which include songwriters, musicians, and individuals and groups that created and continue to nurture the music community.

“It is our belief that the songs and stories of these many Music Legends should be recognized for the legacy they have left us,” said Lee Duffy, executive director of the Austin Songwriters Group. “It is our hope that by shining a light on these bright stars that we will learn more about where we came from though the songs and stories of those that walked before us. Our goal is that their names and contributions will be remembered by future generations.”

For more than 35 years, Denberg has been on the radio airwaves playing Texas artists alongside national acts. He’s also known for his encyclopedic knowledge of music and well-prepared artist interviews. He started his radio career in Austin at KLBJ, followed by nearly 20 years at KGSR. In 2010, he joined KUTX 98.9, the Austin Music Experience, where he’s on the air 5 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and noon to 4 p.m. Fridays.

The induction ceremony takes place Jan. 12, during the Texas Songwriter Association / Austin Songwriters Group Texas Songwriters Symposium. Previous inductees will celebrate the event as a homecoming for members of the Texas Music Legends Hall of Fame.

Learn more in the press release from the Austin Songwriters Group.

###

Contact: Erin Geisler, KUTX (512) 475-8071

Tags: 
Press Release
KUTX
awards

Related Content

Holiday Sing-Along, Tree Lighting & Downtown Stroll at the State Capitol and Congress Ave. Saturday

By Erin Geisler Nov 21, 2016

EVENT: The Downtown Austin Alliance, KUT 90.5, Austin’s NPR station, and KUTX 98.9, The Austin Music Experience, invite the community to start the holidays downtown on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the annual Holiday Sing-Along and Downtown Stroll! All events are free and open to the public.

The festivities begin at 6 p.m. when crowds gather on the south steps of the Capitol to sing songs of the season, led by KUTX 98.9 music hosts John Aielli and Elizabeth McQueen. Attendees will receive a commemorative songbook (while supplies last).

KUT 90.5 to Broadcast Award-Winning Program 'Think'

By Erin Geisler Dec 19, 2016

Texas-based show features interviews with prominent regional, national newsmakers

AUSTIN, Texas – Dec. 19, 2016 – “Think,” the award-winning radio program that sparks interesting conversations in Texas through intimate, thought-provoking long-form interviews, joins the KUT 90.5 lineup on Jan. 2.

Broad-based community support fuels KUT and KUTX fall 2016 membership drive

By Erin Geisler Oct 28, 2016

AUSTIN, Texas – Oct. 28, 2016 – Central Texans showed their support for in-depth journalism and music that reflects the spirit of Austin by investing more than $576,000 in KUT 90.5 and KUTX 98.9 during the fall membership drive, which ended Wednesday night.

To keep pace with Austin’s population growth, KUT 90.5, Austin’s NPR station, and KUTX 98.9, the Austin Music Experience, set a goal of recruiting 2,000 new members. By the end of the nine-day, semi-annual membership drive, 2,019 listeners became first-time donors to the stations.