KUTX music host Jody Denberg named to the Texas Music Legends Hall of Fame

AUSTIN, Texas – Jan. 9, 2017 – KUTX Music host Jody Denberg is being inducted into the Texas Music Legends Hall of Fame in recognition of his longtime support of the Texas music industry and role in making the state “the fertile music landscape that it is.”

Denberg is among 10 inductees this year, which include songwriters, musicians, and individuals and groups that created and continue to nurture the music community.

“It is our belief that the songs and stories of these many Music Legends should be recognized for the legacy they have left us,” said Lee Duffy, executive director of the Austin Songwriters Group. “It is our hope that by shining a light on these bright stars that we will learn more about where we came from though the songs and stories of those that walked before us. Our goal is that their names and contributions will be remembered by future generations.”

For more than 35 years, Denberg has been on the radio airwaves playing Texas artists alongside national acts. He’s also known for his encyclopedic knowledge of music and well-prepared artist interviews. He started his radio career in Austin at KLBJ, followed by nearly 20 years at KGSR. In 2010, he joined KUTX 98.9, the Austin Music Experience, where he’s on the air 5 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and noon to 4 p.m. Fridays.

The induction ceremony takes place Jan. 12, during the Texas Songwriter Association / Austin Songwriters Group Texas Songwriters Symposium. Previous inductees will celebrate the event as a homecoming for members of the Texas Music Legends Hall of Fame.

