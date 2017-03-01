KUTX Live at Mueller Announces Spring Lineup

AUSTIN, Texas – Feb. 27, 2017 – Pack the blankets and saddle the Rody Horse because KUTX and Mueller are collaborating on another round of free music and fun for the whole family!

Join us as we kick off the spring series of KUTX Live at Mueller – a free, monthly music event – March through May at the Mueller Lake Park Amphitheater. One Friday evening each month, KUTX and Mueller bring you a kid-friendly act – hosted by KUTX’s Sunday-evening kids’ show “Spare the Rock, Spoil the Child” – followed by rock ‘n’ roll for the grown-ups.

The music begins at 7 p.m., but face painting for the kids and food for purchase will be available before the show starts. Food trucks, fun, and live music on the lake!

Friday, March 10

7 p.m. – The Hey Lolly Band

7:45 p.m. – Calliope Musicals

Friday, April 7

7 p.m. – The Que Pastas

7:45 p.m. – Leopold and His Fiction

Friday, May 12

7 p.m. – Yes Ma’am Brass Band

7:45 p.m. – TBA

Please note: No chairs, glass containers or alcohol are permitted at the park. Guests may bring blankets or stadium cushions

About KUTX 98.9, The Austin Music Experience

Named “Best Radio Station” in the Austin Music Awards poll for the past three consecutive years, KUTX 98.9 is the destination for new music from the artists driving the sound of Austin today – from new and local artists, to music that has stood the test of time. Programming includes more than 300 live, one-of-a-kind performances in Studio 1A each year; the Austin Music Minute, the KUTX Artist of the Month and the KUTX Song of the Day, as well as KUTX Live events that connect music fans to local and national talent. More at kutx.org.

About Mueller

Mueller is one of the nation’s most notable new-urbanist communities located in the heart of Austin. The 700-acre site of Austin’s former airport is being transformed into a diverse, sustainable, compatible, revitalizing and fiscally responsible master-planned community. Mueller is taking shape as a joint project between the City of Austin Economic Development department and Catellus Development over 10-15 years following nearly 20 years of extensive citizen input. Upon completion, Mueller will feature at least 5,900 single-family and multi-family homes, a mixed-use town center district known as Aldrich Street, 4.4 million square feet of prime commercial space, including 750,000 square feet of local and regional retail space, 140 acres of parks and open space, plus Dell Children’s Medical Center, the Austin Film Studios, The Thinkery, H-E-B and the Austin ISD Performing Arts Center. For more information, visit http://www.muelleraustin.com/, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

