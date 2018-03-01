KUTX 98.9 is Your Source for New Music Discovery and the Best of SXSW Music 2018

AUSTIN, Texas – March 1, 2018 – KUTX 98.9, The Austin Music Experience, is your destination for the Austin and South by Southwest (SXSW) Music experience during the annual music conference and festival.

In addition to playing SXSW artists in heavy rotation throughout the week, KUTX 98.9 is producing exclusive content to help music fans discover new artists and connect them to the best of the annual gathering of musicians and fans. Just search for the #KUTXSXSW hashtag.

Here is an overview of some of KUTX 98.9’s SXSW 2018 programming and coverage:

Ones to Watch

Monday through Sunday, March 5-11

Produced by Art Levy and hosted by Jody Denberg, KUTX’s “Ones to Watch” series profiles seven artists poised to break out during SXSW 2018. These artist features will be online at KUTX.org and air multiple times each day during the music festival.

SXSW Song of the Day

Monday-Friday, March 12-16

KUTX’s Song of the Day will display SXSW artists exclusively throughout the week. These spotlights can be heard three times per day Monday through Friday or online. Each KUTX Song of the Day is available as a free download.

KUTX Live at the Four Seasons

Wednesday-Saturday, March 14-17

KUTX showcases 16 of the SXSW Music Festival’s most anticipated artists with four early-morning concerts featuring four artists playing 25-minute sets. This event is open to the public on a first-come, first served basis (no badges or wristbands required). Admission is $15 per day, which includes a breakfast taco, granola bar and unlimited coffee. All proceeds benefit The Trail Foundation to support its Brazos Bluff project. Shows start at 7 a.m. Wednesday through Friday, and at 8 a.m. Saturday. Scheduled artists include Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Lukas Nelson, Dessa, David Ramirez, Bully and more.

KUTX Pop-Up Performances

The KUTX multimedia team will be filming impromptu, stripped-down artist performances in a unique location and sharing them on VuHaus, public radio’s music discovery network featuring music videos from the country's leading music stations.

SXSBreaks

8 p.m., March 16, Karma Lounge

Confucius and Fresh, host of KUTX’s hip-hop show “The Breaks,” have curated an official SXSW showcase featuring nothing but Austin hip-hop, soul and R&B acts. The lineup, hosted by Tee Double, includes Deezie Brown, Jake Lloyd, The Teeta, Magna Carda, Sertified, Kydd Jones, Alesia Lani, Junior Flexwell, Tank Washington, Omenihu, The Bishops, Harry Edohoukwa, Dominican Jay and Chakeeta B.

SXSW Public Radio Day Stage

Friday, March 16

KUTX and eight of public radios’ most influential public radio music stations present a special showcase and live radio broadcast at the SXSW Radio Day Stage at the Austin Convention Center. The concert starts at noon and will feature performances by Sunflower Bean, Lo Moon, Nikki Lane, Natalie Prass, Mélat and The Shacks. This event requires a badge, but KUTX 98.9 will give away passes to the show each day of the KUTX Live at the Four Seasons series.

About KUTX 98.9, The Austin Music Experience

Named “Best Radio Station” in the Austin Music Awards poll four out of the past five years, KUTX 98.9 is the destination for new music from the artists driving the sound of Austin today – from new and local artists, to music that has stood the test of time. Programming includes more than 300 live, one-of-a-kind performances in Studio 1A each year; the Austin Music Minute, the KUTX Artist of the Month and the KUTX Song of the Day, as well as KUTX Live events that connect music fans to local and national talent. More at kutx.org.

###

Media contact: Erin Geisler (512) 475-8071