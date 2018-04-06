KUT and KUTX’s Stewart Vanderwilt Named President of Colorado Public Radio

AUSTIN, Texas – April 6, 2018 – Stewart Vanderwilt, director and general manager of public radio stations KUT 90.5 and KUTX 98.9, and assistant dean for media operations in the Moody College of Communication, has been named president and CEO of Colorado Public Radio.

He will continue as director through June. Prior to Vanderwilt’s departure, Dr. Jay Bernhardt, dean of the Moody College of Communication at The University of Texas at Austin, which includes KUT and KUTX as a department, will name an interim director and launch a national search to lead the stations.

“Stewart has led KUT and KUTX on a continuous path of growth, innovation and public service for 18 years and we wish him the best with Colorado Public Radio,” said Bernhardt. “Our two public radio stations play a critical role in our community and in our college and we will do everything we can to strongly support our talented team during this time of leadership transition.”

Since joining KUT in 2000, Vanderwilt transformed the organization into one of the highest-rated public radio stations in a market of its size. In 2002, he oversaw the launch of KUT’s first news department, which has earned more than 250 state, national and international awards for journalistic excellence. He oversaw the opening of the KUT Public Media Studios in 2012, a highly visible and interactive broadcast and production center, resulting from a $9.8 million capital campaign. The following year, he launched a second broadcast service, KUTX 98.9, a 24-hour music service focused on Austin’s local music scene.

In 2015 he supported the development of “Texas Standard,” the national daily news show of Texas, broadcast on 29 public radio stations throughout the state. “Texas Standard” is produced in collaboration with stations in Dallas, Houston, San Antonio and across the state.

Vanderwilt took on the role of assistant dean for media operations in 2014, supporting Texas Student Media, which operates “The Daily Texan,” Texas Student Television, the Cactus yearbook, KVRX student radio and more.

“Working with the team at KUT, KUTX and the Moody College has been an exceptionally rewarding experience,” said Vanderwilt. “The listeners and community of Austin and Texas deserve the best that public radio has to offer, and they have provided the support to make it so.”

About KUT 90.5, Austin’s NPR station, and KUTX 98.9, The Austin Music Experience

KUT and KUTX are community supported public media that fuel Austin’s love of discovery. KUT 90.5, Austin’s NPR station, uses the highest editorial standards to report the stories that matter to Austin, and KUTX 98.9, the Austin Music Experience, enriches listeners’ lives with the music and experiences that reflect the spirit of Austin. Our work is directly supported by a community of sustaining members and local businesses whose investments power the music, news and conversations that matter to Austin.

###

Contacts:

Erin Geisler for KUT (512) 475-8071, or

Kathleen Mabley for Moody College (512) 232-1417