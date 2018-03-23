Join Us For A Discussion About The Austin Bombings And Communities Of Color

  • Community members participate in a town-hall meeting to talk about the bombings in East Austin, at the Greater Mount Zion Church on March 15.
    Andrea Garcia for KUT

Over three weeks this month, a serial bomber killed two people and injured four more in Austin.

The first three bombs killed and injured people of color, raising fears that this was the deadly political statement of a racist. According to law enforcement, a video confession of the now-dead bomber does not mention race or politics as motives. But the deadly attacks in East Austin highlighted long-standing problems about Austin’s racial climate.   

On Thursday, March 29, KUT will host a live discussion about the bombings and the response by police, the media and the community.

You can hear that discussion live starting at 9 a.m. Thursday on Morning Edition on KUT 90.5 or by joining us at the George Washington Carver Museum.

If you'd like to join us at the Carver Museum, please RSVP here.

Austin bombings

