It's Up To White People To Discuss And Confront Racism, Minister Says

As part of KUT’s ongoing coverage of race and racism in Austin, Morning Edition Host Jennifer Stayton talked recently with Carolyn Helsel, a Presbyterian minister who teaches preaching at Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary. Helsel has spent more than 10 years facilitating white congregations’ discussions about racism and published a book called Anxious to Talk About It: Helping White Christians Talk Faithfully about Racism.

Helsel tells Stayton she was drawn to this work when she got to seminary and realized the Christian life she had been raised to lead did not honestly address racism.

Listen to their conversation: