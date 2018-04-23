It's The Last Day To Register To Vote In The May 22 Primary Runoffs

Today is the last day to register before the primary runoff elections on May 22. If you’re not registered, don’t worry: There’s still time to send off your application before the deadline.

Check to see if you’re already registered

The Texas Secretary of State’s website allows you to look up your registration status.

Drop off or mail in your application

First you’re going to need to fill out the application.

If you’re in Travis County, you can drop off a voter registration application at any Travis County Tax Office.

You can also mail your application by the end of the day:

P.O. Box 149327, Austin, Texas, 78714

If you’re in Williamson County, drop off your application at the Williamson County Elections Department:

301 S.E. Inner Loop, Suite 104, Georgetown, Texas, 78626

Alternatively, you can mail your application by today:

P.O. Box 209, Georgetown, Texas, 78627

If you're in Hays County, drop off or mail in your registration application to the Hays County elections administrator:

712 South Stagecoach Trail, Suite 1012, San Marcos, Texas, 78666

If you're in Bastrop County, mail or drop off your registration application to the Bastrop County election administrator: