The Imposter Syndrome And Why It's Hard To Make It When You Fake It

Many people feel in over their heads when they enter a challenging situation or new job. And, while conventional wisdom suggests those with trepidations about trying new things should "fake it 'til they make it," that may not always be the best course of action.

On this edition of Two Guys on Your Head, Dr. Bob Duke and Dr. Art Markman discuss what's known as "imposter syndrome" — the practice of pretending to be the person you want people to see you as rather than who you truly are — and explain why it may just be better to start working toward your goals instead of faking it.


Two Guys on Your Head

How To Avoid Feeling Humiliated

By Jul 21, 2017

  Humiliation can make us feel small and insignificant, so why do humans humiliate one another?

In this episode of Two Guys on Your Head, Dr. Art Markman and Dr. Bob Duke talk about the psychology of humiliation and how you can make choices in your life to prevent you from feeling humiliated when the bullies strike.

Why Scientific Significance Isn’t Always Significant In The Real World

By Jul 14, 2017
Mengwen Cao for KUT

In this episode of Two Guys on Your Head, Dr. Art Markman and Dr. Bob Duke deconstruct two such terms – significance and theory – and talk about why knowing how they're used in a scientific context can help us better understand the scientific process.

More Than Carrots And Sticks: How Great Leaders Get Workers To Excel

By Jul 7, 2017
https://pixabay.com/en/action-analysis-business-2277292/

On the last episode of Two Guys on Your HeadDr. Art Markman and Dr. Bob Duke talked about how to influence behavior using rewards and direction. However, things aren't that simple when it comes to building and motivating teams – especially in the workplace.

In this follow-up episode, they discuss how to structure rewards at work for the best long-term results.


What Works When It Comes To Influencing Behavior

By Jun 30, 2017

What you say and what you do influences the behavior of other people. However, as Dr. Art Markman and Dr. Bob Duke point out in this edition of Two Guys on Your Head, the ability to influence human behavior isn’t always so black and white.

How To Get The Most Out Of Sharing Your Problems Online

By Jun 9, 2017
https://www.flickr.com/photos/83633410@N07/7658225516

If you think that online rants may make you feel better, you may be half-right.

In this episode of  Two Guys on Your Head, Dr. Art Markman and Dr. Bob Duke discuss how sharing your problems online can give you the tools you need to deal with issues more effectively in daily life and how helping others with their affairs can get our minds off of our own.