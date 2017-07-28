The Imposter Syndrome And Why It's Hard To Make It When You Fake It

Many people feel in over their heads when they enter a challenging situation or new job. And, while conventional wisdom suggests those with trepidations about trying new things should "fake it 'til they make it," that may not always be the best course of action.

On this edition of Two Guys on Your Head, Dr. Bob Duke and Dr. Art Markman discuss what's known as "imposter syndrome" — the practice of pretending to be the person you want people to see you as rather than who you truly are — and explain why it may just be better to start working toward your goals instead of faking it.