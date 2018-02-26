Husband And Wife On Adoption, Love And Finding A New Famliy

By 10 hours ago

Emily Seales and Chad Seales

The StoryCorps mobile booth was in Austin this January, and we’re bringing you some of the stories that were recorded there. Locally recorded stories will air Monday and Wednesday mornings during Morning Edition and archived here.

Chad Seales recently sat down in the StoryCorps mobile booth with his wife Emily. Adopted into a loving family as a baby, Chad had no interest in seeking out his birth parents for forty years. But recently, he made the decision to find out more about his biological family.

 

This piece was produced for KUT by Michael Lee with interviews recorded at StoryCorps, a national nonprofit with a mission to provide Americans of all backgrounds and beliefs the opportunity to record, share and preserve the stories of our lives.

