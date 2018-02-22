How Texas Shaped Rev. Billy Graham, And Rev. Billy Graham Shaped Texas

By 1 minute ago
  • Rev. Billy Graham and President Lyndon B. Johnson at the LBJ Ranch in 1965.
    Rev. Billy Graham and President Lyndon B. Johnson at the LBJ Ranch in 1965.
    LBJ Library photo by Yoichi Okamoto

From Texas Standard.

In September of 1971, hundreds of thousands of people packed Texas Stadium in Irving over 10 days. It wasn’t for a Dallas Cowboys game. They were there to see Christian evangelist Billy Graham.

“Thousands of you have come here tonight searching for purpose and meaning in your life,” Graham said. “Many of you have come here with burdens and problems and sins. And you’re searching for an answer. Well I want to tell you before you leave Texas Stadium tonight, you can find it.”

Graham died Wednesday, just shy of his 100th birthday. The Texas Stadium crusade was one of hundreds he held during a ministry that spanned more than six decades. It’s hard to overstate how much those big-tent gatherings shaped modern Christianity, and the state of Texas. And Texas shaped Graham, as well.

William Martin is senior fellow in Religion and Public Policy at Rice University’ Baker institute, and the author of “A Prophet with Honor: The Billy Graham Story.”

“I think he liked the expansiveness of Texas and the optimism,” Martin says. “While he was in the Dallas area, Fort Worth area, he met Sid Richardson, who became a great friend of his and also, interestingly, while he was there, he talked with Mr. Richardson about how much he admired General Eisenhower.”

Richardson encouraged Graham to write Eisenhower a letter about his support – and some say the letter Graham wrote helped inspire Eisenhower to run for president.

Graham continued spending time in the Lone Star State.

“The most amount of time he spent in Texas was when he developed such a friendship with LBJ,” Martin says. “In fact, they went swimming in the White House swimming pool. Billy Graham described it to me, ‘well, you just went as you were.’”

It was a friendship of mutual admiration.

“Lyndon Johnson would ask him for advice and Billy was willing to give it,” he says. “And of course [LBJ] was willing to give Billy advice.”

You may know Graham as a Republican, but Martin says his personal politics were more complex.

“Graham took a strong stand in the mid-1950s when he desegregated his crusades, and had Martin Luther King in 1957 appear, say a few words, and lead prayer at his crusade in New York City,” he says. “He stood up for Dr. King. At one time, he paid his bail when he was in prison.”

That didn’t mean he always agreed with King.

“[Graham] disliked disorder. He was uncomfortable with people who were out marching in the streets and certainly uncomfortable with riots,” Martin says. “And uncomfortable with Dr. King’s harsh criticism of President Johnson. All of those things moved him more to the right.”

His close friendship with Richard Nixon brought Graham closer to the Republican Party once Nixon was elected president. Graham also had a relationship with the Bush family, and George W. Bush has credited Graham with helping him to recover from substance abuse.

“It’s well-known that George W. Bush had some difficulties in his life with alcohol, probably with drugs,” Martin says. “He went walking on the beach at Kennebunkport. He said that on that walk, Billy Graham gave him the advice and counsel and the ministry that really changed his life and set him on a much better path.”

Written by Jen Rice.

Tags: 
religion
church
American History
lbj
MLK

Related Content

The Portrait LBJ Never Wanted The World To See

By Feb 12, 2018
US National Archives and Records Administration

In 1967, famed landscape artist Peter Hurd unveiled a portrait of then-President Lyndon B. Johnson. It was to be Johnson's official portrait and would hang in the White House in perpetuity. There was one problem: LBJ hated it. 

The Life And Legacy Of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

By Jan 15, 2018
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents a tribute to the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Featured on the program are former United Nations Ambassador Andrew Young, the Rev. Jesse Jackson, former President Barack Obama, and D’ Army Bailey.