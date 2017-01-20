Here's a Roundup of Austin's Trump Inauguration-Related Events

President-elect Donald Trump will officially become the 45th president of the United States today. Given the reaction to Trump’s election in Austin, there’s sure to be plenty of reaction to Trump’s ascendance to the presidency.

Thousands are expected to join in a protest later this afternoon at Auditorium Shores, hundreds of Austin ISD and UT students are expected to stage a walkout after Trump’s inaugural address, and Austinites will join demonstrators across the nation tomorrow in solidarity with those marching in D.C.

Follow along with our live blog below as the day's events get underway.