Here's a Roundup of Austin's Trump Inauguration-Related Events

It's Inauguration Day and, whether you're headed out to protest or celebrate Trump's presidency, we've got a rundown of any and all events in the Austin area.
10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lost Creek Country Club
2612 Lost Creek Blvd., Austin, TX 78746.
Cash bar and food items available for purchase from Lost Creek Country Club.
11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Texas Public Policy Foundation
901 Congress Ave.
Austin, TX 78701
Watch party followed by discussion and analysis of a Trump presidency. Complimentary Chick-Fil-A. Doors open at 10:30 a.m.
12:15 p.m.
UT Campus
UT students will stage a walkout as a “demonstration of solidarity” with those that could be impacted by potential Trump policies. Students will join the citywide One Resistance protest later in the afternoon.
3 p.m.
Travis High School, 1211 E. Oltorf St.
Students will walkout of Travis High at 3 p.m. and march in protest of President-elect Donald Trump.
5:00 p.m.
Auditorium Shores, 900 West Riverside Dr.
Demonstrators will march up Congress Avenue towards the Capitol and then back to Auditorium Shores, where a rally will begin at 6:30 p.m.
5 - 7 p.m.
TenOak, 409 Colorado St.
The Travis County GOP is hosting a happy hour after the TPPF watch party.
6:00 p.m. – 12 a.m.
Cheer Up Charlie's, 900 Red River Street
BossBabesATX is hosting a fundraiser for women’s health nonprofits.
7-9 p.m.
South steps of the Texas State Capitol
The demonstration will feature speeches from Austin Mayor Steve Adler, Council Member Jimmy Flannigan, Chuck Smith of Equality Texas and other members of Austin’s LGBTQ community.
9 p.m.
Mohawk, 912 Red River St.
Mohawk will host an event that will feature members from the One Resistance march, as well as those from the LGBTQ rally.