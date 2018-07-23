Here's A Guide To Staying Cool During The Heat Wave

By Avery Miles 10 minutes ago
  • Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Summer in Austin is usually hot, but not this hot. The city has issued heat advisory warnings for residents to stay inside, drink plenty of water and never leave pets or children inside cars. 

The recent heat wave has brought record-breaking temperatures, according to the National Weather Service, which is forecasting a high of between 104 and 108 degrees this afternoon. 

Temperatures at Camp Mabry have been above 100 since Tuesday. The excessive heat is caused by a number of factors, including the typical high pressure overhead and dry air, Cory Van Pelt, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said.

The Birth Of The Cool: A Brief History Of Air Conditioning

"Dry air tends to heat up a little bit more than humid air," he said. "And we have some fairly dry soil out there that also contributes." 

The recent Saharan dust clouds are also adding to the intense heat by preventing storms from forming and helping to cool things down.

An excessive heat warning is in effect for Burnet, Bastrop, Lee, Llano, Travis and Williamson Counties until 7 tonight.

Here are some resources to help you stay on top of the weather. 

Google Crisis Map

National Weather Service Radar And Emergency Website

Austin Energy Outrage Map

Check for reported outages in Austin Energy's service area and view power restoration estimates.

Customers of other electricity providers in Central Texas can find outage reports, too:

Severe Weather Twitter List

We've compiled a list of useful Twitter accounts to follow for the latest info on weather and flood conditions, road closures and other emergency information.

Tags: 
weather

Related Content

Those Saharan Dust Clouds Are The Hurricane-Fighting Remains Of Ancient Lake Creatures

By 7 hours ago
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association

You’ve probably noticed it’s been a hazy summer in Austin. And you may have heard that's because of massive clouds of dust blown across the ocean from Africa. That fact alone inspires awe.

But it turns out there is much more to these dust clouds than the distance they travel.

Texas Is Using A Record Amount Of Electricity. Could Demand Outpace Supply?

By Jul 20, 2018
Tom Pennington

With a heat wave sweeping the state, Texans' demand for power broke records two days in a row this week, prompting the state’s electric grid operator — which predicted the scenario months ago — to offer assurances that the electric sector “is doing what they can to keep the power on for consumers.”

Birth Of The Cool: A Brief History Of Air Conditioning

By Jul 17, 2018
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Human attempts to control the weather go back millennia.

There was fire, of course, for keeping warm when winter's cold takes hold, but taming the sweltering heat of the summer is a much newer pursuit. 