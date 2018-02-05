Here's Everything You Need To Know If You Haven't Registered To Vote Yet

It happens. You get busy. You forget things. You’re trying to have it all. You’re also not registered to vote. Not yet, that is.

Today is the last day to register to vote in the March primaries in Texas. Here’s everything you need to know to avoid a dereliction of your civic duty.

Find out if you’re registered

VoteTexas.gov has a quick registration check. Just provide any of the following, and it’ll tell you if you’re registered:

Your Texas driver’s license number and date of birth

Your voter unique identifier number (which appears on your voter registration certificate) and date of birth, or

Your name, county and date of birth

If your voter status has been changed to in “suspense,” then it’s most likely because you moved and the county doesn’t know. You’ll have to let the county registrar know by the end of the day today.

Change your address

If you changed your address since your last trip to the ballot, you need to notify the county registrar by the end of the day. If you’ve moved within the same county, you can do this online at the Texas Secretary of State’s website. Your county registrar will mail you a new voter registration card, which you can send back to confirm all the information is correct.

If you moved outside the county in which you last voted, you’ll have to re-register. Fill out and mail a new application to your county’s registrar by the end of today, and you should be good.

Mail-in ballot

If you're going to vote by mail, fill out an application and turn it in to your county registrar by Feb. 23. Find an application here.

Where to go

If you're in Travis County, drop off registration-related forms at the Travis County Tax Assessor Collector's office, which will be open until midnight tonight:

5501 Airport Boulevard, Austin

If you're in Williamson County, you can drop off registration-related forms at:

301 S.E. Inner Loop, Suite 104, Georgetown

Drop off forms in Hays County at the county's election administrator office:

712 South Stagecoach Trail, Suite 1045, San Marcos

In Bastrop County, drop off forms at:

804 Pecan St., Bastrop

Drop off forms at the Caldwell County election administration office in Lockhart:

1403 Blackjack St., Lockhart

View your sample ballot

Curious about what's on the ballot for you this primary? You can view your sample ballot on the League of Women Voters' website. Just plug in your address, and it will give you an item-by-item breakdown of everything.

Early voting begins Feb. 20. Election Day is March 6.