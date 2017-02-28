Here Are All 140 of Austin's 2017 Tiny Desk Contest Videos

Not everyone can be a winner.
That's unfortunately true of Austinites' submissions to NPR Music's Tiny Desk Contest this year – none of you won. This year's champion is New Orleans' Tank and the Bangas. But don't let that get you down. Some of y'all got a lot of love from Bob Boilen and crew on the Tiny Desk Contest's Tumblr page – which is something, as there were more than 6,000 entries.
So, as a consolation prize, we decided to collect every single entry from Austin – all 140 of them.
Batty Jr.
Dominique ( aka ~ Mariposa ) Garcia
The Wandering Distance
Chris Kelly
Sheilava
James Keith ft. Caleb Hans
Marjorie Halloran
Saakred
Duane Mark
Emily Scott Robinson
Shanzyan ft. Skip Hobbie
Shawn Howard
Rochele & the Sidewinders
Nick Vittas
Candace Bellamy Band
Aaron Mattley
Bottlecap Mountain
Out of Place
The Mild West
Esther Garcia
Nick Wallisch
Buckley
Matt Read and Chris McQueen
These Mad Dogs of Glory
Taylor Roulette
Stuart Roholt
Emily Laird
Voodoo Boogaloo
Melissa Engleman
Mandy Sloan
Rick Hornyak
Aegean
The Texas K.G.B.
Tody Castillo
Jen Zava
Drew Fischels
Tish Hinojosa
Anna Carow
Charley Moss
Krysti Subieta
Michael Dillard Band
Donut Musik
Flechaus and the Thresholds
Solid State Dream Suit
The Channel
Lexi Cardenas
These Fine Moments
Josiah Lee Butler
Outside Dogs
Danny Cohen
Lady Jams
The Eric Bee
Calliope Musicals
The Wild Now
Mountebank
Son of Cormack
Runaway Jane
Richard Watson
F.D.Robot and the World War Two
Benjamin Gerzik
Jeff Keen
Belcurve
Kiko Villamizar
Ponytrap
Selmer’s Arch
Nick Biller
Bret Coats
Kev Bev and the Woodland Creatures
Youngsville
Courtney Santana
Andy Barham
Josh Luckenbach
Como Las Movies
Much 2 Much
Craig Marshall
Circling Drones
Lilabela Suncity
Hanna Barakat
Justin Stewart
Jenny Parrott
Seth Ransom Osborn & the Saguaro Canyon Ballroom Band
Pocket Sounds
Hills
Man of Dogs
Aubrey Hays
Ben Morgan
Wiretree
Che Baroch
Jess Ledbetter
Tje Austin
Jim Halfpenny
Chief and TheDoomsdayDevice
Colton Chapman
Jake Busby
Chill Russell
Penn Johnson
Trouble in the Streets
Reddening West
Cinemagraphs
Nori
The Rustic Belles
Christopher Van Loan Sr.
Hardcore Sex
Jane Ellen Bryant
The Shake Wells
Kate Howard
Scrambled Yeggs
Texassippi Soul Man Danny Brooks & Lil Miss Debi
Brandon Hughes
Thousand Million
Anthony Garcia
Ley Line
Beija Flor
Whalen Nash
Ladyfang
Austin’s Own Aging Musicians
Ukemi
Hayley Armstrong
Russ Glenn
Ryan Morris
The Sacred Hearts
Sour Bridges
Da’Shade Moonbeam
Cass Brostad
Shinyribs
AMULETS
Hill Country Ramblers
Mean Gene W Jr.
El Cento
Oh Antonio and His Imaginary Friends
Dominic Solis
The Davis Fuhry
Mina Soto
aeseaes
Thea
Little Red and the Riffs
Turner Lee
Wharf Rat
Brand New Key
The Dirty River Dixie Band