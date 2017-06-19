Have Questions About The Texas Legislature's Special Session? We Want To Answer Them

It’s not over yet.

Despite a long and contentious regular session, Gov. Greg Abbott says lawmakers aren’t quite done in 2017. In a far-reaching decree, the governor called lawmakers back to Austin for a special session starting on July 18.

Abbott’s priority is for the House and Senate to address “sunset” provisions to keep the lights on at certain state agencies, like the Texas Medical Board. Aside from that, the rest of the governor’s special session agenda covers everything from tree removal to texting while driving to bathroom regulation.

We're partnering with public radio stations across Texas – KERA in Dallas, Texas Public Radio in San Antonio, Houston Public MediaAbilene Public Radio and Marfa Public Radio – to collect and answer your questions what the House and Senate will take up when they gavel in and how a special session works. 

Submit a question below, and stay tuned because you can vote on which questions you'd like to hear answered. 

