On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Strauss Moore Shiple, project director with the South Carolina’s Olde English District; and Dr. Louis Venters, professor of African America and American history at Francis Marion University.

The Green Book of South Carolina is the first mobile web travel guide to African American cultural sites across South Carolina, created by the S.C. African American Heritage Commission to offer residents and visitors from around the world a user-friendly guide to discovering and celebrating enriching cultural experiences across the state of South Carolina.

The purpose of this guide is to increase awareness of the state’s African American tourism destinations and encourage travelers to become immersed in the compelling story of African Americans in South Carolina.

The Green Book of South Carolina mobile travel guide showcases attractions and sites for a diverse audience, allowing travelers to plan their ultimate, customized itineraries across South Carolina by quickly searching through categories such as historic districts, markers, churches and more to find the attractions that most suit their interests.

With an interface similar to that of a tourism app, the guide features detailed listings with descriptions, images, categories and map points, designed with the mobile smartphone or tablet user in mind. The Green Book of South Carolina includes sites and attractions from every county in South Carolina.

Research indicates that 75% of African Americans in this country have ancestral connections to the state, and the Green Book of S.C. provides a tool through which these roots can be appreciated and celebrated by diverse audiences across the nation and the world.