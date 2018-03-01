Get Involved Spotlight: Travis Audubon

From Travis Audubon, this month's Get Involved spotlight nonprofit:

Travis Audubon was founded in 1952 by visionary Central Texans who recognized the vital connection between conserving wildlife habitat and the ecological balance necessary for healthy, sustainable, and habitable communities.

Our vision: Inspiring conservation through birding.

Our Mission:

Travis Audubon promotes the enjoyment, understanding, and conservation of native birds and their habitats through:

Land Conservation

Habitat Restoration and Management

Environmental Education

Conservation Advocacy

Throughout the year we provide guided nature hikes, adult education classes, family and youth activities, and community outreach at schools, clubs, and public events all over Travis County. We steward the land at our three sanctuaries, which are Baker, Chaetura Canyon, and Blair Woods, as well as Commons Ford Park and Hornsby Bend. We advocate for conservation causes through our website and community forums.

We are inspired by birds. The beauty, song, and aerial abilities of birds have inspired artists, poets, and inventors for centuries. From the eagle to the dove, birds are iconic representations of our ideals and values.  Our passion is to share the love of birds and nature to young and old and to help in the protection of birds and their habitat. 

For information about all that we do and how you can volunteer, please visit travisaudubon.org.  

