In Galveston, NASA Is Working To Take The Boom Out Of Supersonic Flight

By 1 hour ago
  • Credits: NASA / Lockheed Martin

From Texas Standard.

A flight from Dallas to London takes about nine hours on average – not bad, considering it's 4,800 miles away. But imagine cutting that travel time in half. That’s the promise of supersonic flight – a plane moving faster than the speed of sound. It’s not only possible; it’s also been done commercially before.

But supersonic flight comes with a noisy catch: sonic booms that are so jarring and disruptive to those on the ground that commercial supersonic flights are prohibited. At least, for now.

“When the Concorde and the U.S. supersonic aircraft program were started in the '60s, there were tests done in communities with military aircraft, to see how people reacted to sonic boom noise. And the reaction was horrendous,” says Peter Coen, the project manager of NASA’s Commercial Supersonic Technology Project. He is currently overseeing testing of supersonic flight in Galveston, and says such aircraft can fly at nearly double the speed of current commercial jets – close to 1,000 miles per hour.

Coen says Galveston, an island community with a widely dispersed population, is an ideal place to test supersonic planes, as NASA works to eliminate the problematic sonic boom.

Coen says the trick to eliminating booms is to design the plane’s body so that the shockwaves that would ordinarily travel away from the plane and cause loud bangs down to the ground, are dispersed high in the air, by the plane itself.

Coen says the result for people living near a supersonic takeoff will be more like a thump than a bang. Similarly, he says he’ll feel his Galveston tests are successful if no one notices the sound made by his supersonic plane.

Written by Shelly Brisbin.

Tags: 
NASA

Related Content

Trump Wants To Privatize The Space Station. Ted Cruz Says No.

By Feb 13, 2018
NASA astronaut Randy Bresnik

From Texas Standard.

Did you watch the big SpaceX rocket launch last week? It was pretty remarkable – a massive rocket lifting a payload of more than 60 tons into space and then gracefully touching down. Falcon Heavy got a lot of people thinking about the possibilities of commercial space flight. And that may include the Trump administration.

Texans Remember Space Shuttle Columbia's Final Flight

By Feb 1, 2018
Scott Lieberman

From Texas Standard:

Fifteen years ago today, on a clear blue Texas morning, the Space Shuttle Columbia reentered Earth's atmosphere after a successful 16-day science mission.

But after communications were not regained with Columbia when expected, it became apparent something was terribly wrong. The shuttle had disintegrated over East Texas skies, killing all seven astronauts on board.

Here are the voices of several Texans whose memories of Feb. 1, 2003 remain vivid, and whose lives were forever changed by what happened that day.

In A New Book, A Musician And A Scientist Describe Their Lives At the South Pole

By & Dec 27, 2017
NOAA Photo Library/Flickr (CC BY-NC-SA 2.0)

From Texas Standard.

A musician and a scientist fall in love and then move to the South Pole. It’s not the intro to a joke – it’s the story of Jennifer McCallum and John Bird, the authors and protagonists of a new book called “One Day, One Night: Portraits of the South Pole.”

Researchers Use AI To Find Second Star System With As Many Planets As Our Own

By Dec 14, 2017
Wendy Stenzel / NASA, Ames Research Center

Researchers have discovered a new planet in a distant solar system, bringing the total number in the system to eight – the same number as in our own solar system.

That's a first.  