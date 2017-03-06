Former Vice President Joe Biden Scheduled to Speak at SXSW

Former Vice President Joe Biden will make an appearance at this year’s South by Southwest festival.

SXSW announced he will speak on March 12 about the Cancer Moonshot initiative he started last year, a $1 billion research project that funds breakthrough cancer research and treatments.

In an announcement, SXSW said Biden’s address will complement the festival’s suite of programming that focuses exclusively on cancer treatment, which is sponsored by UT’s M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

“His commitment and leadership is crucial at a time when the smartest minds from the worlds of technology and healthcare are working together to create groundbreaking new solutions in the battle to end cancer,” Hugh Forrest, SXSW’s chief programming officer, said.

This isn’t Biden’s first visit to Austin. He visited in 2013 to announce efforts to bolster funding to the National Domestic Violence Hotline.