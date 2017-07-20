Former Supporter Challenges Ted Cruz For His Senate Seat

From Texas Standard:

With election day 2018 more than a year away, a Houston-area energy attorney appears to be the first to throw his hat in the ring as a primary challenger to fellow Republican Sen. Ted Cruz.

Once a supporter of Cruz, Stefano de Stefano says the senator has "nothing" to show for his time in Congress. Citing Cruz's "ineffective" health care amendment proposal and his shift away from supporting Texas' oil industry to out-of-state coal and ethanol interests, de Stefano says a "Texas first" approach is what's needed in Washington.

De Stefano says legislation, like tax reform, won't be passed without a willingness to work across the aisle in Congress, something that he says runs counter to Cruz's "extremist" style.

Written by Louise Rodriguez.