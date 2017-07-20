Former Supporter Challenges Ted Cruz For His Senate Seat

By 37 minutes ago
  • Stefan de Stefano will challenge Sen. Ted Cruz in the 2018 Republican primary.
    Stefan de Stefano will challenge Sen. Ted Cruz in the 2018 Republican primary.
    Photo courtesy of Stefano de Stefano

From Texas Standard:

With election day 2018 more than a year away, a Houston-area energy attorney appears to be the first to throw his hat in the ring as a primary challenger to fellow Republican Sen. Ted Cruz.

 

Once a supporter of Cruz, Stefano de Stefano says the senator has "nothing" to show for his time in Congress. Citing Cruz's "ineffective" health care amendment proposal and his shift away from supporting Texas' oil industry to out-of-state coal and ethanol interests, de Stefano says a "Texas first" approach is what's needed in Washington.

De Stefano says legislation, like tax reform, won't be passed without a willingness to work across the aisle in Congress, something that he says runs counter to Cruz's "extremist" style.

 

Written by Louise Rodriguez.

Tags: 
Ted Cruz

Related Content

At Austin Forum, Sen. Cruz Says It's 'Critical' For GOP To Scrap Obamacare

By & Jul 6, 2017
Sen. Ted Cruz talks to members of a town hall in Austin on Thursday about health care.
Martin do Nascimento / KUT

At a town hall-style forum in Austin on Thursday, Sen. Ted Cruz said it was "critical" for Republicans to honor their promise of repealing the Affordable Care Act, otherwise known as Obamacare.

'Shame On Ted': Health Care Protests Greet Ted Cruz In Texas

By Jul 6, 2017

At an event Wednesday night, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz was met by about 150 protesters who oppose the Senate's efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. On a hot evening, they stood outside a hotel in McKinney, a north Dallas suburb, shouting "shame on Ted" and "save Medicaid."

The by-invitation, town hall-style event was held one day after the senator's appearance in McAllen was disrupted by protesters concerned about health care as well as immigration.

Some GOP Senators Are Cautiously Open To Ted Cruz's Health Care Compromise Idea

By & Jun 30, 2017
Mengwen Cao/KUT

From Texas Standard:

The week began with expectations that by now, the Senate would be preparing for a vote on the GOP health care plan – perhaps over the holiday weekend. But that's not going to happen because Republican leaders couldn't muster the votes.

Ted Cruz Proposes Amendment With Aim To Salvage Senate Health Care Plan

By Jun 29, 2017
Ayan Mittra

WASHINGTON - U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz is pushing hard to keep the Senate health care bill's prospects alive, amid a rollercoaster week at the U.S. Capitol. 

On Tuesday, Senate Republican leaders postponed taking up a major overhaul of the health care system as several Republicans and all of the chamber's Democrats maintained opposition. 