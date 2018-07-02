Five Years After Going Private, Dell Is Going Public Again

Round Rock-based Dell Technologies is going public again after operating for five years as a private company. The $21.7 billion deal, announced Monday, was approved by the boards of Dell and VMware Sunday night. VMware is the networking software company Dell acquired when it bought EMC.

Dell, with help from the investment firm Silver Lake, went private in 2013. The company said the move gave it the freedom to dramatically expand its technology offerings. Now, founder and majority shareholder Michael Dell says they’ve achieved much of what they set out to do and are prepared to go public again.

The agreement would offer stockholders the option of $109 a share in cash. VMware’s board of directors voted to declare an $11 billion cash dividend to all of their stockholders. Dell’s share of that dividend would be up to $9 billion.

Michael Dell will hold onto his role as chairman and CEO, while Silver Lake will keep its minority stake. Dell Technologies Class C common stock will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

The transaction still needs shareholder approval.