Five Years After Going Private, Dell Is Going Public Again

By 12 minutes ago
  • The deal to go public still needs approval from Dell's shareholders
    The deal to go public still needs approval from Dell's shareholders
    Gabriel Cristóver Pérez/KUT News

Round Rock-based Dell Technologies is going public again after operating for five years as a private company. The $21.7 billion deal, announced Monday, was approved by the boards of Dell and VMware Sunday night. VMware is the networking software company Dell acquired when it bought EMC.

Dell, with help from the investment firm Silver Lake, went private in 2013. The company said the move gave it the freedom to dramatically expand its technology offerings. Now, founder and majority shareholder Michael Dell says they’ve achieved much of what they set out to do and are prepared to go public again.

The agreement would offer stockholders the option of $109 a share in cash. VMware’s board of directors voted to declare an $11 billion cash dividend to all of their stockholders. Dell’s share of that dividend would be up to $9 billion. 

Michael Dell will hold onto his role as chairman and CEO, while Silver Lake will keep its minority stake. Dell Technologies Class C common stock will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

The transaction still needs shareholder approval.

Tags: 
Dell
Dell Technologies

Related Content

Dell Shareholders OK Buyout Offer (Update)

By Sep 12, 2013
flickr.com/kevinkrejci

Update: Dell stockholders approved Michael Dell's buyout offer this morning, according to a preliminary vote tally.

“I am pleased with this outcome and am energized to continue building Dell into the industry’s leading provider of scalable, end-to-end technology solutions,” Michael Dell said in a press release announcing the vote.  You can read that release here

Original post (9:06 a.m.): Dell shareholders are set to vote this morning on a nearly $25 billion buyout offer from founder Michael Dell. After several postponements, this time, the deal is expected to pass.

Dell Vote Delayed Again: New Deal Includes Higher Offer, Voting Changes

By Aug 2, 2013
Dell

A Dell Special Committee has reached a deal with founder Michael Dell. It raises his bid to buy the company by 10 cents per share but also changes some of the voting rules.

Instead of counting votes not cast as “no” votes, only votes that are submitted will be counted. This gives Michael Dell a better chance of getting his deal passed.