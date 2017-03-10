Federal Panel Rules Some of Texas Congressional Districts Illegal

Some of the state's 36 congressional districts violate either the U.S. Constitution or the federal Voting Rights Act, a three-judge panel of federal judges ruled Friday.

In a long-delayed ruling, the judges ruled 2-1 that the political maps drawn by the Texas Legislature and used most recently for the 2016 elections, need to be redrawn. Specifically, they pointed to Congressional District 23, which stretches from San Antonio to El Paso, takes in most of the Texas-Mexico border and is represented by Republican Will Hurd of Helotes; Congressional District 27, represented by Blake Farenthold, R-Corpus Christi; and Congressional District 35, a Central Texas district represented by Lloyd Doggett, D-Austin.

The 194-page majority opinion, signed by U.S. District Judges Orlando Garcia and Xavier Rodriguez, and the dissent, from Jerry Smith, of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, is below.

____________________

From The Texas Tribune