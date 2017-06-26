Federal Judge Hears Arguments Over Texas' New 'Sanctuary Cities' Law

A federal judge in San Antonio is hearing arguments in a lawsuit filed by several cities, including Austin, seeking to block enforcement of the state's new anti-sanctuary cities law, Senate Bill 4.

The bill, signed by Gov. Greg Abbott in May, is scheduled to go into effect Sept. 1. It requires jurisdictions to honor all requests from Immigration and Customs Enforcement to detain suspected undocumented immigrants and allows local law enforcement officials to question a person's immigration status during a routine stop. It also punishes officials who do not cooperate with federal immigration laws.

Reporter Joey Palacios with Texas Public Radio is outside the courthouse in San Antonio, protesters are rallying against SB 4.

Austin joined the lawsuit, which was originally filed in May, on June 2. Since Austin joined, Dallas and Houston have also signed on.

The U.S. Department of Justice filed a statement of interest in the case Friday, officially throwing its support behind the State of Texas and Attorney General Ken Paxton. The DOJ argued SB 4 is valid and does not violate the Constitution.

The day after Abbott signed the bill, Paxton filed a preemptive lawsuit, asking a court to declare SB 4 constitutional. A federal court in Austin is set to consider that request Thursday.

KUT's Audrey McGlinchy spoke with Morning Edition host Jennifer Stayton about the case.