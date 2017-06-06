The Feature Is Female: Alamo Drafthouse Hosts Women-Only 'Wonder Woman' Screenings

  • Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT

Tuesday night Alamo Drafthouse held two female-only screenings of the superhero blockbuster at its Sixth Street location downtown.

The logic behind last week's announcement of the showings was innocent enough: The DC Comics character is the most recognizable female superhero in comic lore. Still, the theater's decision prompted a slew of dude-based derision on social media that made national news.

Since then, Alamo – and others – responded with aplomb and the Austin-based theater chain even added additional showings

Jessica Jacobs said she didn't see the harm in having a select number of audiences full of nothing but women.

“If you really wanna go see Wonder Woman at the Alamo, there’s a ton of other ones you could go to," said Jacobs. "I don’t think two screenings constitutes it being considered discriminatory.” 

Sienna Fons, 9, outside of the Alamo Drafthouse Ritz for Tuesday's screening of the film 'Wonder Woman.'
Credit Kelly Ngo for KUT News

Tiffany Blackstone and her sister attended one of the screenings Tuesday night. The connection the two felt to the heroic character growing up was, well, written on Blackstone's sister's face.

"We've loved Wonder Woman since we were a little girl," said Blackstone. "My sister has a scar on her eyebrow, actually, from spinning around the house pretending she was Wonder Woman and falling and hitting the fireplace."

Sylvia Grimes, 12, joined friends Khloe Lee and Sienna Fons, 9, for the screening. All three donned red capes and painted-on gold headbands in the style of the iconic heroine.

"It's not very normal to have a movie completely based on women and their abilities," said Grimes. She compared it to her experiences in sixth grade with physical strength and endurance tests at school.

"We do a physical test every year and what's expected of men is higher than what's expected of women," said Grimes. "We're not challenged as much as they are."

During the initial dustup over the screenings, Austin Mayor Steve Adler became a defender of sorts. His snarky response to an email his office got referring to women as a “second rate gender” made national news, and 12-year-old Lee took notice.

"It makes me happy inside just knowing that someone’s sticking up for us," she said. "It also makes me sad that someone thinks that."

