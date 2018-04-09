FBI Raids Office Of Longtime Trump Attorney Michael Cohen

Updated at 6:22 p.m. EDT

FBI investigators in New York raided the office of Michael Cohen, President Trump's longtime personal lawyer on Monday, a significant step given the amount and range of work he has handled for Trump.

The New York Times first reported that federal prosecutors issued the search warrant after a referral from Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and any potential ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

It does not appear as though the Cohen search was directly linked to the Russia investigation, the Times reported. There was no immediate information from the FBI or the Justice Department.

Cohen's attorney Stephen Ryan confirmed the raid in a statement but argued the FBI had overstepped its bounds in seizing "privileged communications" between Cohen and his clients.

"The decision by the U.S. Attorney's Office in New York to conduct their investigation using search warrants is completely inappropriate and unnecessary," Ryan said in a statement.

He continued: "It resulted in the unnecessary seizure of protected attorney client communications between a lawyer and his clients. These government tactics are also wrong because Mr. Cohen has cooperated completely with all government entities, including providing thousands of non-privileged documents to the Congress and sitting for depositions under oath."

Trump defended Cohen to reporters at the White House on Monday evening and complained about the raid in New York.

"It's a disgraceful situation," the president said.

Trump also criticized Mueller's office.

"I have this witch hunt constantly going on," he said. "It's an attack on our country ... what we all stand for."

Cohen has worked for Trump for many years and is closely tied in with many of his business and personal matters.

For example, Cohen has admitted he paid adult film actress Stormy Daniels $130,000 just weeks before the 2016 election. Daniels called that part of a concerted effort to stop her from going public about what she says was a 2006 tryst with Trump.

The president denies any liaison with Daniels and denies he knew about the payment. Trump told reporters on Air Force One recently to ask Cohen about it.

The president also said he didn't know where Cohen got the $130,000 to give to Daniels. Cohen has said he used his own "personal funds."

Cohen also was the point of contact between the Trump Organization and government officials in Russia at a time when Trump wanted to build a Trump Tower in Moscow.

Cohen acknowledged sending an email to Russian President Vladimir Putin's personal spokesman to ask about starting discussions about a major new real estate project in the Russian capital — discussions that Cohen said never got underway.

