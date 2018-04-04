Facebook Says Cambridge Analytica Data Grab May Be Much Bigger Than First Reported

By 30 seconds ago
  • Facebook said Wednesday that the number of users whose personal information was revealed to Cambridge Analytica was 87 million, not 50 million.
    Facebook said Wednesday that the number of users whose personal information was revealed to Cambridge Analytica was 87 million, not 50 million.
    Richard Drew / AP
Originally published on April 4, 2018 2:51 pm

Personal information of up to 87 million people — mostly in the United States — may have been "improperly shared" with Cambridge Analytica, a data analytics firm used by the Trump campaign that has recently come under fire. The number previously reported was 50 million.

Facebook's Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer gave the figure Wednesday at the end of a lengthy blog post outlining ways the social media giant is working to better protect user data.

This story will be updated

Copyright 2018 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

Tags: 
Facebook

Related Content

Facebook Is Counting On Postcards To Prevent Future Election Interference

By Feb 20, 2018

For a company that's all about the future of communication, Facebook is looking to the past to solve at least some of its problems.

After months of intense scrutiny over the role the company played in the 2016 presidential election, the social network giant announced it wants to use postcards to verify the identity of advertising buyers to prevent future foreign meddling.

Sid Miller Defends Fake News on His Facebook Page: 'I'm Not a News Source' (Updated)

By Dec 12, 2016

Update (Dec. 12) – Commissioner Miller joined Chad Hasty of KFYO in Lubbock to discuss both the Tribune's analysis of his Facebook activity and KUT's interview with him last week and to offer some criticism of KUT's interview with him last week.

As with most interviews aired on KUT, our interview with Commissioner Miller was edited to fit our news magazine program. Our 16 minute interview with Miller was edited down to about eight minutes, which is close to our maximum length for an interview during All Things Considered.