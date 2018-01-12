Did San Antonio Police Break The State’s New Immigration Law?

By 6 hours ago
  • San Antonio Police Department

From Texas Standard.

Two days before Christmas, on the east side of San Antonio, police made a discovery – one that had echoes of earlier incidents involving undocumented immigrants being smuggled into Texas and suffocating in tractor trailers.

This time there were no deaths. The driver of the truck was charged under a state human smuggling law, and the 12 people in the trailer were questioned and released.

Now Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has asked Attorney General Ken Paxton to investigate whether San Antonio police may have violated Texas law.

Jason Buch, a reporter for the San Antonio Express-News, says the investigation stems from a new Texas law that penalizes local officials who interfere with the enforcement of immigration laws.

Buch says the investigation has already begun.

“They’re looking into whether what the Chief did by deciding to use state charges against the driver of this truck, and then eventually releasing the immigrants, violated that new law Senate Bill 4,” Buch says.

Typically in these scenarios, Buch says, the police contact a branch of ICE called Homeland Security Investigations. The chief said the police did that, but decided to use state charges against the driver and release the people who were being smuggled. So, did they in fact break the law?

Buch says San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg is calling the attorney general’s investigation political theater.

“[Nirenberg] said that this is a waste of resources by state officials. He stood by the chief and said the chief had done nothing wrong,” Buch says.

The immigrants who were released are still part of the story, too.

“They stand to get a visa by cooperating in the prosecution of the truck’s driver,” Buch says, “so the advocacy group who is sort of called in to act as an intermediary between them and the police, the head of that group has said he’s still in contact with them. He knows where they are and they do want to participate in the prosecution because they have that chance of getting what’s called a U visa.”

Written by Jen Rice.

Tags: 
SB 4
immigration
Immigration and Customs Enforcement
Dan Patrick
Ken Paxton

Related Content

How One Family Is Planning For The Possibility Of Deportation

By Oct 23, 2017
Joy Diaz

From Texas Standard:

Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested almost 500 people in just four days of immigration raids last month alone. While that operation did not target Texas, the crackdown has many of the estimated 1.6 million unauthorized immigrants in the state feeling worried.

After Court Ruling, Travis County Will Comply With All ICE Detention Requests

By Sep 25, 2017
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

The Travis County Sheriff's Office will honor all federal immigration detainer requests following a federal court ruling that held parts of Texas' "sanctuary cities" law can go into effect.

AG Sessions Calls Outcome Of Texas' Sanctuary Cities Case Vital To The Nation

By Stephanie Federico Oct 20, 2017
Austin Price for KUT

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Friday commended Texas lawmakers for taking a "leadership role" in fighting jurisdictions that oppose President Donald Trump's immigration policies.

Immigrants' Rights Groups Confront Fear And Confusion After Latest 'Sanctuary Cities' Ruling

By Sep 29, 2017
Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT

Students at a parenting class had trouble focusing the day after a court ruling on Senate Bill 4, Texas' "sanctuary cities" law.