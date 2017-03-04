Demonstrators Rally in Austin in Support of President Trump

Demonstrators gathered in Woodridge Park and marched to the state Capitol today as part of a nationwide show of support for President Trump and his policies.

March 4 Trump rallies were taking place across the country, as well as in Washington, D.C., where demonstrators planned to march from the Washington Monument to the White House.

Organizers of the Austin rally say the purpose is to “stop the hate” and unite Americans. They note, “If your intentions are other than peaceful this event is not for you.”

