Demonstrators Rally in Austin in Support of President Trump

By 43 minutes ago
  • Dolly Golden of Austin participates in a march in support of President Trump on Saturday.
    Dolly Golden of Austin participates in a march in support of President Trump on Saturday.
    Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Credit Nathan Bernier / KUT

Demonstrators gathered in Woodridge Park and marched to the state Capitol today as part of a nationwide show of support for President Trump and his policies.

March 4 Trump rallies were taking place across the country, as well as in Washington, D.C., where demonstrators planned to march from the Washington Monument to the White House.

Organizers of the Austin rally say the purpose is to “stop the hate” and unite Americans. They note, “If your intentions are other than peaceful this event is not for you.” 

You can follow along on Facebook Live below.

A small group of protesters scuffles with participants in the March 4 Trump rally.
Credit Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Hope Cruz and Marri Velasquez participate in the march.
Credit Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

 

Tags: 
President Trump

Related Content

Austinites React to Trump's Inauguration

By & Stephanie Federico Jan 20, 2017
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Donald Trump officially became the 45th president of the United States on Friday. Given the reaction to Trump’s election in Austin, there’s sure to be plenty of reaction to his ascendance to the presidency.

Tens of Thousands Take Part in Women's March on Austin

By & Stephanie Federico Jan 21, 2017
Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT

Thousands of people turned out in Austin today to march in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington. Austin's march was one of more than 600 marches around the world organized to protest the inauguration of Donald Trump and rally around a variety of issues, including reproductive rights, civil rights, immigration and the environment. 

Austin Students Share Concerns, Advice for Trump

By Jan 19, 2017
Miguel Gutierrez Jr./KUT

In September, we visited Kealing Middle School’s Presidential Politics class to see what students were thinking about the 2016 presidential election. Most of the students wanted Hillary Clinton to win, and many said they didn’t take Donald Trump seriously.

We checked back in with some of the students to see how they are feeling ahead of Trump's inauguration. Here's what they said:

At Anti-Abortion Rally, Pence Tells Protesters: 'Life Is Winning In America!'

By Jan 27, 2017

Once more, the National Mall has swelled with demonstrators.

Just a week after President Trump's inauguration at the Capitol and six days after the Women's March on Washington, abortion-rights opponents were raising their voices in the nation's capital. The annual rally they call the March for Life attracted demonstrators from across the country Friday.