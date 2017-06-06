Democrats Call On Dawnna Dukes To Step Down For Failing To Show Up

By 21 minutes ago
  • via Texas Tribune

Democratic House Rep. Dawnna Dukes of Austin was already in hot water at the start of the legislative session. She had walked back a promise to resign and, soon after, was indicted.

But Travis County Democrats say she then failed to do a major part of her job: show up.

According to some reports, she’s missed up to 50 percent of votes in the House – including a vote on the final budget.  

Credit Photo illustration by Gabriel Cristóver Pérez/Andrew Weber / KUT

“Your job was to show up and represent us,” Denee Booker, a Democratic precinct chair in Dukes' District 46. “You didn’t show up. Because you didn’t show up, we want you to leave.”

Daniel Segura-Kelly, who is also a precinct chair in District 46, says Dukes' behavior is making the party look bad.

“We certainly perceive this as a blemish,” he said. “We definitely see this as a problem.”

During a county party meeting last week, Booker and Segura-Kelly joined other Democrats in proposing a resolution to thank Dukes for her more than two decades of service and ask her to step down.

The resolution was purely symbolic, though, as Segura-Kelly put it.

“It’s letting her know, you no longer have the party support,” he said. “You know, if you're not doing the job, you should resign.”

Not all county Democrats are on board with this. Another precinct chair, Arthur Turner, said this is all overblown.

“I just don’t buy into that," he said, "and to me it’s an insult."

Vincent Harding, the president of the Travis County Democrats, said he doesn’t want to rush the resolution. During the meeting last week, he stopped a motion that would bring it to a vote. 

Harding said it's improper to ask an elected official – especially one of the longest-serving African-Americans in the Texas House – to step down.

“The question that I think all of us want to know is what does that have to do with math?” Booker said. “She didn’t show up for a significant percentage of last session or this session.”

But Harding said the resolution would have broken a lot of rules. For one, he said, the party chairman cannot weigh in on primary candidates.

Second, he said the resolution was not on the agenda for that meeting. Harding said he doesn’t like the idea of adding something last minute and then taking a vote the same night.

“I believe that something of this nature should not be rushed through,” he said. “Something of this nature deserves community notice and community input.”

Booker said the resolution's sponsors followed all the rules.

Segura-Kelly said he and others are planning community forums for as early as this weekend.

“If all those things are met, that definitely will be in the consideration as it relates to it being placed on the agenda,” Harding said.

Either way, as Segura-Kelly mentioned, this is all symbolic. The only person who can decide whether Dawnna Dukes resigns is Dawnna Dukes.

Tags: 
Dawnna Dukes

Related Content

Data Shows Dukes Has Missed Most Votes In Texas House

By & Cassandra Pollock & Chris Essig Apr 12, 2017
Laura Skelding for The Texas Tribune

State Rep. Dawnna Dukes, D-Austin, has missed more than 100 record votes during the current legislative session, the most of the 150 members of the House, according to a Tribune analysis of data from a legislative analytics website.

The 11-term Democrat — who was indicted in January on abuse-of-office charges — has missed 64 percent of the votes taken so far during the legislative session as of Friday, according to data collected by recordvotes.com.

Judge Denies Request To Dismiss Some Felony Charges Against Rep. Dawnna Dukes

By Apr 4, 2017
Bob Daemmrich for The Texas Tribune

A state district judge has denied a request to dismiss four of the 13 felony charges against state Rep. Dawnna Dukes, D-Austin.

On March 8, Dukes’ lawyers asked for dismissal of the charges, arguing the state's statute of limitations had run out before Dukes was indicted on four counts related to travel vouchers she submitted in 2013 and 2014.

Rep. Dawnna Dukes Will Seek to Have Some Charges Against Her Dismissed

By Mar 8, 2017
Via Texas Tribune

State Rep. Dawnna Dukes, D-Austin, will ask a Travis County judge on Wednesday to dismiss four of the 13 felony counts against her. 

Dukes' attorneys filed a motion arguing that the four counts of tampering with a government record — which stem from travel vouchers she submitted in 2013 and 2014 — should be dismissed because the statute of limitations had lapsed before Dukes was indicted in January. 

Questions of Attendance Continue to Dog Dawnna Dukes at the Capitol

By Feb 10, 2017
Photo illustration by Gabriel Cristóver Pérez/Andrew Weber / KUT

Just a few weeks into the Texas legislative session, there are already some questions about whether embattled state Rep. Dawnna Dukes, D-Austin, is spending enough time in the Texas State Capitol.

During the last legislative session in 2015, medical issues stemming from an accident kept Dukes, a long-time member of the Legislature, from the Capitol. And, while she told reporters earlier this year that doctors said she would be able to return to work, since the start of the session, her recorded attendance has been pretty spotty.