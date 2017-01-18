Dawnna Dukes Indicted on Charges of Misuse of Public Funds, Tampering with Public Records

Dawnna Dukes has been indicted by a Travis County grand jury in relation to charges that she misused public resources – including charges that she used staff time and campaign funds for personal purposes. The longtime state representative was formally charged with abuse of official capacity and tampering with public records on Wednesday.

A release from Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore said Dukes is accused of 13 separate instances of tampering with a governmental record in her indictment for tampering with public records. Each of those counts are punishable by up to a two-year state jail sentence and a $10,000 fine.

The additional two indictments for abuse of official capacity allege that she used both public money and campaign money for personal purposes. Both are class A misdemeanors and are punishable by a maximum one-year jail sentence and a $4,000 fine.

Dukes responded to the indictments on Facebook, saying she was disappointed and that she would plead not guilty to the charges:

Last September, Dukes announced she would retire from her post as House District 46 state representative, but her name still appeared on the November ballot and she handily won the seat. While many expected the state to call a special election for the seat, Dukes announced earlier this month that she intended to return to her position.

You can read the full release from Moore below.

This story is developing and we will update this post as more information becomes available.