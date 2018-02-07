Dan Is Moving To Austin. Here Are 27 Books You Suggested For Him And Other Newcomers.

Dan Brooks is moving to Austin from Philadelphia next week. But before he got here, he wanted some reading material.

“I like to know as much as possible about where I am, what community I’m a part of, where I’m living," he said. "It’s important to me to have an idea of the space I’m occupying and books are generally one good way to learn about a place.”

Dan asked our ATXplained project for some recommendations for books about Austin or Texas to help orient him to his new city. So, we asked our audience for ideas.

You delivered. We got almost 200 recommendations.

We pared them down to the most recommended ones – and we landed on a list of 27 (just to keep it manageable) and put them in alphabetical order by title.

So, Dan: Happy reading!

"Armadillo World Headquarters: A Memoir" by Eddie Wilson and Jesse Sublett

A recollection of the history of the legendary music venue and its role in Austin's music scene. (Nonfiction)

"The book is an amazing symbology of all the things that happened at the Armadillo and more then that. The acts that came there and the musicians that played there." – Forrest Preece

"This book covers a period of time in Austin history that basically created the world's live music capital." – Ranleigh Hirsh

"An Austin Alphabet: W Is For Weird" by Lori Otto Samocha and Lauri Johnston

A children's book highlighting the sights and culture of Austin, through each letter of the alphabet.

"It's full of fun facts about our beloved city with a little bit of history mixed in, and will surely be a welcome easy read for Dan amongst all of the great recommendations coming in. Plus, a few years down the road when Dan and his girlfriend have kids of their own, they'll be prepared to teach them the alphabet, Austin style!"- Lauri Johnston

"Barton Springs Eternal: The Soul of a City" by Turk Pipkin

A look at Barton Springs, the natural swimming area in Austin's Zilker Park. (Nonfiction)

"It is a beautiful rendition of the springs and the history of them which we never talk about." – Elizabeth Overholser

"The Border Trilogy: All the Pretty Horses, The Crossing, Cities of the Plain" by Cormac McCarthy

Three-part series of the lives of two young men coming of age in the Southwest and Mexico, poised on the edge of a world about to change forever. (Fiction)

"It gives a good description of Texas back in the '50s, which gives you a good feel for people who were here before all the people moved to Texas." – David Stubblefield

"Chainsaws, Slackers, and Spy Kids: Thirty Years of Filmmaking in Austin, Texas" by Alison Macor

A documentary of the early days of Austin's filmmaking scene, including the backstories for The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and Slacker, among other movies. (Nonfiction)

"Macor illustrates in very tangible ways how people with unique vision have been able to find receptive collaborators in Austin and to produce outside the Hollywood system some very compelling films" – Seth Johnson

"Empire of the Summer Moon: Quanah Parker and the Rise and Fall of the Comanches, the Most Powerful Indian Tribe in American History" by S.C. Gwynne

Historical account of the 40-year-war between the Comanche Indians and the white settlers for control of the American West. (Nonfiction)

"It talks about why Texans think they are so special, our history in the frontier and our fight with Comanches to claim the Texas territory is gruesome and riveting and helps to understand what the whole country has been like before and what it is like now." – Sara Eatman

"The Gay Place" by Billy Lee Brammer

Three interlocking stories about a fictional Texas governor. (Fiction)

"It is a novel that has such a sense of place as you read it and then as you drive around town and you start to recognize the place that are still around from that book. It makes you feel like you have lived here since the 1950s." – Mark Grayson

"The Great Psychedelic Armadillo Picnic: A 'Walk' in Austin" by Kinky Friedman

The musician/humorist/politician's personal guide to his favorite city. (Nonfiction)

"Kinky Friedman is such a historic person in Texas that having him serve as kind of your guide to the city was pretty invaluable and let you see the city from his perspective." – Jeremy Erwin

"The Improbable Rise of Redneck Rock" by Jan Reid

A detailed tale of how a host of country, rock 'n' roll, blues and folk musicians came together and created the Austin music scene.

"I was here for sort of the genesis of a lot of the Austin music that is covered in this book and this kind of set the stage for Austin being the capital of the world." – Aaron Ludeke

"Indelible Austin: Selected Histories" by Michael Barnes

Based on Michael Barnes' columns in the Austin American-Statesman, a look at the changing city through the lens of people living here.

"Little snippets of essays that talk about different pieces of Austin history and really delves into all the different parts of the city. There's a whole big section about East Austin, its history...and he really talks about how the city has changed over the years, how different people have tried to save some of the old parts of Austin. And it's really fun because you can just pick it up, read a little snippet and put it back down." – Abby Fennewald, BookPeople

"Invisible in Austin: Life and Labor in An American City" by Javier Auyero (editor)

A team of researchers exposes the gap between rich and poor in Austin by exploring the lives of low-wage workers. (Nonfiction)

"This trenchant, sociological study shares stories of the working poor who provide essential services in tech-focused, liberal Austin yet struggle daily with environmental risks, substandard housing and inadequate public services and schools." – Austin Public Librarian Barry

"Keeping Austin Weird: A Guide to the (Still) Odd Side of Town" by Red Wassenich

A tour guide with more than 180 images of colorful places, people and doings. See the weird stuff fast, before it's gone!

"Is a fantastic book. It is written by a local author and he is also a librarian. So who would know better?" – Tanda Rasco

"Lonesome Dove" by Larry McMurtry

A Pulitzer Prize-winning novel set in a frontier town, with a colorful cast of characters. (Fiction)

"Great view of old Texas in the 1800’s so he knows the bones of Texas!" – Stephanie Franks

"The Midnight Assassin: The Hunt for America's First Serial Killer" by Skip Hollandsworth

A sweeping narrative history of a serial killer who terrorized Austin in 1885.

"The book paints a very vivid picture of Austin at the turn of the century. It's historical, accurate, and it's a page-turner." – Charles Gallatin

"My Austin: Remembering the Teens and Twenties" by Emmett Shelton Sr.

A history filled with personal incidents of the people, businesses, churches and schools that made up South Austin and how it compared to the segregated community across the river. (Nonfiction)

"A very well-written book that should be fascinating for anyone interested in early Austin, TX history. Emmett Shelton remembers many dirt streets, all the merchants along Congress Avenue, the schools, churches and lots of other interesting things about early Austin." – Bert Godkin

"My Beautiful City Austin" by David Heymann

An insight into the growth of Austin over the past few decades from the perspective of a local architect and professor of architecture at UT-Austin. Seven short stories about the city’s swimming spots, growth, people and oak moss. (Fiction)

"Is a quirky, interesting, short read full of insights into the growth of Austin over the past two decades from the perspective of a local architect." – Kristina Olivent

"Seat of Empire: The Embattled Birth of Austin, Texas" by Jeffrey Stuart Kerr

The story of the founding of Austin and early political battles. (Nonfiction)

"Fairly recent book on how Austin became the capital, and that was not easy!" – Will

"A Sniper in the Tower: The Charles Whitman Murders" by Gary M. Lavergne

On Aug. 1, 1966, Charles Whitman opened fire from atop the UT-Austin tower, killing 14 people and injuring 30 others before being shot by police. (Nonfiction)

"A nonfiction about what is obviously a very significant chapter in Austin's history." – Adam Jermstad

"The Tacos of Texas" by Mando Rayo and Jarod Neece

Two food writers tour the state to discover the traditions, recipes, stories and personalities behind one of Texans' all-time favorite food.

"Because TACOS."

"Texas: A Novel" by James A. Michener

A multigenerational saga that chronicles the history, pride and culture of Texas. (Fiction)

"I really believe Michener's book provides a real overview of not just where Texas is today but also where Texas came from. And rather than being a dry history book it really provides a great historical narrative that is very powerful and makes you realize why Texas is a great state and contains so many different people." – Joshua Long

"This Dog'll Hunt: An Entertaining Texas History" by Wallace O. Chariton

A "dictionary" of thousands of Texasisms.

"It's delightful fun and a great way for him to learn the language of his new community.' – Tia Rae Stone

"Thursday Night Lights: The Story of Black High School Football in Texas" by Michael Hurd

Drawing on interviews, newspaper stories and memorabilia, Hurd introduces the players, coaches, schools and towns where segregated African-American football programs built championship teams during the Jim Crow era. (Nonfiction)

"At a time when 'Friday night lights' shone only on white high school football games, African American teams across Texas burned up the gridiron on Wednesday and Thursday nights. This book tells the inspiring, largely unknown story of African American high school football in Texas from 1920-1970. – Austin Library Director Roosevelt Weeks

"A Twist at the End: A Novel of O. Henry and the Texas Servant Girl Murders of 1885" by Steven Saylor

A historical novel about America’s first recorded serial murders in 1885. (Fiction)

"It's a mystery novel set in early Austin, a retelling of the notorious servant girl murders, which were never solved." – Lorre Weidlich

"Waterloo: A Novel" by Karen Olsson

The story of Texas politics told through a reporter who stumbles onto a political fight. (P.S.: The original name of the city of Austin was Waterloo.) (Fiction)

"Weird City: Sense of Place and Creative Resistance in Austin, Texas" by Joshua Long

An exploration of how residents have tried to "Keep Austin Weird" as the city undergoes social, cultural and economic changes. (Nonfiction)

"It is interviews with locals and people who have lived there for generations. It also focuses on how Austin tries to claim this weird label when we are not even a weird city anymore." – Isabel Boucher

"With His Pistol in His Hand: A Border Ballad and Its Hero" by Americo Paredes

The story of Gregorio Cortez Lira, a Mexican-American ranch hand who became a folk hero for evading authorities in the early 1900s. (Nonfiction)

"It was the first book that revealed an alternative look to Tejano history that had never really been exposed before." – Paul del Bosque