Could The Economic Impact Of Senate Bill 4 Rival That Of 'Bathroom Bills'?

By 43 minutes ago
  • Beth Cortez-Neavel/Flickr (CC BY-ND 2.0)

From Texas Standard:

Austin Mayor Steve Adler released a letter yesterday addressed to “All Good People in the World” following two U.S. Senators’ call for South by Southwest to relocate their annual festival out of Texas until Senate Bill 4 is repealed or overturned by the courts.

 

Adler said asking SXSW to leave Austin “is the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever heard.”

The bill, which Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law on May 7, permits Texas law enforcement to ask people they detain about their immigration status.

U.S. Sens. Bob Menendez (D–NJ) and Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) sent a letter to SXSW CEO Roland Swenson that read: “SB 4… would not allow SXSW to be a safe place for immigrants and Americans alike to visit, participate, and enjoy.”

The festival is staying put, but could SB 4 have a major economic impact on Texas?

Sherri Greenberg, a clinical professor and Fellow of the Max Sherman Chair in State and Local Government at the University of Texas LBJ School of Public Affairs, says that it’s hard to know what the economic repercussions of SB 4 will be.

She says that it could be on par with the economic repercussions North Carolina has faced over its “bathroom bill.” Economists predicted that bill could cost the state more than $3.7 billion to its economy over the next decade.

Greenberg points to the Wednesday announcement by the American Immigration Lawyers Association that it would cancel its planned 2018 conference in Grapevine, TX, as an example of how SB 4 could impact Texas.

“That’s about a $3 million hit,” she says. The conference would have brought 3,000 people to the state.

Greenberg says the Texas Association of Business, which represents a broad range of businesspeople, has spoken out against the economic impact of SB 4.

“We do live in a democracy, but we also live in a situation where we cannot wall ourselves off,” Greenberg says. “Even though we live in a state or a city, we are depending on, from an economic standpoint, many many factors.”

 

Written by Molly Smith.

Tags: 
SB 4
bathroom bill

Related Content

Leaving Texas Is Not A Solution To Protest 'Sanctuary Cities' Ban, SXSW Says

By Stephanie Federico Jun 7, 2017
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

SXSW CEO and co-founder Roland Swenson says moving the festival out of Texas would not be a solution to protest Senate Bill 4, the state's new "sanctuary cities" law.

"Austin is our home and an integral part of who we are," Swenson said in response to a call from two U.S. senators for the festival to move. "We stand by the City of Austin in their challenge against SB4 and will continue to speak out against it, and all discriminatory legislation."

Abbott Signs 'Sanctuary Cities' Bill

By May 7, 2017
Bob Daemmerich / Texas Tribune

Gov. Greg Abbott signed a ban on "sanctuary cities" into law on Sunday, putting the final touch on legislation that would also allow police to inquire about the immigration status of people they lawfully detain.

Special Session Will Be A 'Test Of Wills'

By & 23 hours ago
Jon Wiley/Flickr (CC BY-NC 2.0)

From Texas Standard:

What The New York Times is calling one of Texas’ “most tumultuous political moments in decades” is set to play out in a special session announced by Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday.

Lawmakers will return to the Capitol on July 18 for a 30-day special session, the first one Abbott has called during his time as governor.

Patrick, Straus Deadlocked Over 'Bathroom Bill'

By May 26, 2017
Alexa Ura / Texas Tribune

The Texas Legislature appears to be at a stalemate on a “bathroom bill” that could push the legislative session into overtime.

Refusing to go any further to regulate bathroom use for transgender Texans, House Speaker Joe Straus said Friday that the Senate can take or leave a proposed compromise it passed on Sunday — to which Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick later responded with a resounding no.