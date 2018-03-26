Congress’ New Spending Deal Will Add Border Fencing, But Spare Wildlife Refuge

By 4 minutes ago
  • Trees draped with Spanish moss within the Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge, on the Rio Grande River border with Mexico in Hidalgo County, Texas.
    Trees draped with Spanish moss within the Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge, on the Rio Grande River border with Mexico in Hidalgo County, Texas.
    The Lyda Hill Texas Collection of Photographs in Carol M. Highsmith's America Project, Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division.

From Texas Standard.

You can squeeze a lot into a spending proposal that’s 2,200 pages long and $1.3 trillion deep. But if you look at the fine print in the spending deal passed by Congress and signed by the president late Friday, you may notice something big in there when it comes to Texas – $1.6 billion in new border security infrastructure.

“What this bill spells out is that the Rio Grande Valley will be getting about 33 new miles of border fencing,” says Jeremy Schwartz, an investigative reporter with the Austin American Statesman. “That is about half of what Border Patrol and the Trump administration had originally been seeking for this area.”

Schwartz says 25 of the 33 miles are slated for Hidalgo County – home to McAllen and the bigger cities in the valley – and eight miles in Starr County, according to U.S. Rep. Filemon Vela, D-Brownsville.

“[Hidalgo] county already has 30 miles or so of fencing, so this 25 miles will basically almost seal off the entire county,” he says. “With one sort of major exception, and that is the Santa Ana Wildlife Refuge, which was also specifically exempted for border wall construction by this bill.”

Schwartz says the exception made for the Santa Ana Wildlife Refuge is no accident.

“The Santa Ana area really became the centerpiece, the focus of all this protest that was going on for the last year or so,” he says. “And it appears to have been successful. Border Patrol definitely had their sights set on Santa Ana, had been doing soil samples and engineering work out there. And at least for now, that plan is shelved.”

Written by Jen Rice.

Tags: 
border wall
wildlife refuges
Border
Congress

Related Content

Construction Of First Border Wall Segment To Begin Sooner Than Expected Along Rio Grande

By & T. Christian Miller & Propublica Jul 28, 2017
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

U.S. Customs and Border Protection will begin constructing the first segment of President Trump’s border wall in November through a national wildlife refuge, using money it’s already received from Congress.

The Wall: A Special Report from Texas Standard

By Texas Standard Jan 9, 2017
Donna Burton/U.S. Customs and Border Protection (U.S. Government Work)

Click here to experience "The Wall: A Special Report from Texas Standard"

 The Texas Standard gets a lot of emails: story ideas, feedback - sometimes good, sometimes different. On occasion, we get a call to action.

Federal Judge Rules Trump Administration Can Continue Building Border Wall

By & Feb 27, 2018
Mani Albrecht / CBP Media Relations

The Trump administration will be able to move ahead with building a wall along the country’s southern border after a federal judge ruled the administration could continue waiving environmental regulations for the barrier’s construction.

Congress To Take Up DACA, Border Wall As It Advances On 2018 Agenda

By Jan 8, 2018

It may be a new year, but Congress plans to spend most of January wrapping up old business left over from 2017.

Congressional leaders are promising to head off any chance of a government shutdown well before the Jan. 19 deadline, but a nearly yearlong fight over President Trump's demands to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border could threaten those plans.