Columbus Crew Owners Reverse Course On Goal Of Bringing Stadium To Butler Shores

By 8 hours ago
  • Precourt Sports Ventures

The group trying to move a Major League Soccer team to Austin says it has reconsidered Butler Shores as a possible stadium venue.

Precourt Sports Ventures said in a statement this afternoon that the parcel of land near Zilker Park is no longer on its shortlist for a stadium. The prospect had angered Zilker-area neighbors and spurred a denunciatory resolution from Austin City Council Member Ann Kitchen, whose district includes Butler Shores.

In a statement, Precourt President Dave Greeley said the franchise will continue to search for the “best possible stadium site” – just not at Butler.

Some in the community and the neighbors near Butler Shores have valid concerns about a possible stadium location at that site. Based on this feedback, we are no longer exploring this location and are continuing our due diligence on other possible locations in the urban core. As we have stated from the onset of this process, finding the right site for a soccer park is of the utmost importance as we contemplate bringing Major League Soccer (MLS) to Austin.

The statement marks a pivot by Precourt, which sent out a release Wednesday that seemed to double-down on Butler Shores.

The decision whittles the firm’s shortlist for consideration to host the stadium to two – one at Roy Guerrero Park and another at McKalla Place in North Austin near the Domain.

Kitchen welcomed the announcement. 

In a draft resolution, she had called on her fellow council members to pull the site from the city’s list of would-be stadium sites, suggesting the city consider the McKalla Place location.

"McKalla appears to hold promise in terms of location and accessibility," the resolution reads, "and is worth a deeper examination by staff and stakeholders."

Tags: 
MLS
Major League Soccer
Columbus Crew
soccer

Related Content

Columbus Crew Owners Double-Down On Soccer Stadium At Butler Shores

By Jan 24, 2018
Precourt Sports Ventures

Precourt Sports Ventures, the firm that’s hoping to bring a Major League Soccer team to Austin, isn’t happy with the Austin City Council – specifically, Council Member Ann Kitchen.

Austin Fields Potential Sites For New Soccer Stadium

By Dec 20, 2017
Precourt Sports Ventures

The Austin City Council is weighing eight potential sites to house a professional soccer stadium and practice space after the Ohio-based Columbus Crew soccer team expressed an interest in moving here. But council members decided to hold off on a final decision for now, postponing a vote until Feb. 15.