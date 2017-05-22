Climate Change Could Take Center Stage In Texas Congressional Race

By 3 hours ago
  • U.S. Rep. Lamar Smith's rejection of climate change could motivate opponents to challenge him in the midterms.
    U.S. Rep. Lamar Smith's rejection of climate change could motivate opponents to challenge him in the midterms.
    Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT

It’s still a long time before the congressional midterm elections in November 2018. But a lot of candidates are already showing interest in running. And many of them are embracing an environmental message that, traditionally, has been kept on the sidelines.

Ask Derrick Crowe why he had jumped into the Democratic primary for District 21, which includes a big part of Austin, and he starts talking climate change right out of the gate.

“I have a 2-year-old son, his name's Henry, and he's never known a year that wasn’t the hottest year in [modern] history on the planet," he says, "and that alarms me."

Climate is front and center for other candidates in that crowded primary race and in other districts, too. That’s something different from most other years, says Cal Jillson, a professor of political science at Southern Methodist University.

“Climate change generally and the environment are background issues. They generally don’t motivate the vote for most people,” he says. “Although there is a green community that is deeply aware of it.”

What’s changed? Jillson says with a climate change skeptic in the White House and Republicans controlling both chambers of Congress, the "Democratic resistance" is motivated to get the party to stand against the Trump administration.

“It’s a motivating part of the Democratic resistance to motivate Democrats to stand against the Trump administration,” he says.

Climate will likely be an especially hot topic in the District 21 race. The reason? Lamar Smith, the congressman who has represented the district for decades.

Smith chairs the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology. He has used that platform to challenge established climate science and scientists.

"Historically, he's been safe enough in his district that he could do that without thinking much about it,” Jillson says. But now that the district includes more of Democrat-leaning Austin and San Antonio, “you’ve got a lot of Democrats trying to get in a race.”

Crowe agrees that the congressman’s attitudes may be out of step with those of his constituents.

“Yale Climate Connections does polling on what different congressional districts think about climate change,” he says. “Seventy percent of people in this district believe in climate change, and 70 percent of people believe that scientists are to be trusted on this issue.”

Smith's office didn't respond to an email from KUT requesting comment, but Crowe and other candidates see that as an opening. That could mean a general election race where climate is featured prominently.

Tags: 
Climate Change
Lamar Smith

Related Content

Texas Group Petitions EPA To Overturn Climate Change Policy

By May 11, 2017
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Since Scott Pruitt has taken the reigns of the Environmental Protection Agency, the agency has rolled back regulations, scrubbed information on global warming from its website and dismissed members of a key science advisory board. But that isn’t enough for some climate change skeptics and fossil fuel advocates, who would like to see the EPA rescind its entire rationale for battling global warming.

Some See A Missed Opportunity To Address Climate Change In The City's CodeNEXT Draft

By May 1, 2017
Martin do Nascimento / KUT

The City if Austin has unveiled a new blueprint for its zoning overhaul, known as CodeNEXT – a plan aims to manage growth and transportation challenges by rewriting Austin's land-use code.

But critics say, for a city that prides itself on it environmentalism, Austin has failed to take into account one important thing in CodeNEXT: the future impact of climate change.

A Quarter Million People Fleeing Sea Level Rise Could End Up In Austin, Study Says

By Apr 21, 2017
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Austin is among a handful of U.S. cities that could see a rush of newcomers in the next century as rising sea levels force people out of coastal areas, according to a new study published in Nature Climate Change.