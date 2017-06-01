City Of Austin Joins San Antonio In Lawsuit Against 'Sanctuary Cities' Law

By Stephanie Federico 17 hours ago
  • Protesters demonstrate against the new "sanctuary cities" law at the state Capitol on Monday.
    Protesters demonstrate against the new "sanctuary cities" law at the state Capitol on Monday.
    Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

The City of Austin has filed a legal challenge to the state's new "sanctuary city" law, joining a suit filed Thursday by the City of San Antonio.

“Elected leaders across the state are following the leadership of community members who have called for a Summer of Resistance against the immoral and unconstitutional SB 4,” City Council Member Greg Casar said, referring to the law, Senate Bill 4. “Today Austin is proud to join San Antonio, El Paso, and El Cenizo in challenging SB 4 in court for threatening the safety and constitutional rights of our community.”

San Antonio filed the lawsuit Thursday, along with the Workers Defense Project and the Mexican American Legal Defense and Education Fund (MALDEF). El Paso County and the city of El Cenizo have already filed challenges to the law.

The lawsuit alleges SB 4 violates the First, Fourth and Fourteenth Amendments of the U.S. Constitution. It names the State of Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton as defendants. 

The lawsuit calls the law discriminatory and alleges it will lead to racial profiling. It specifically references an incident on the House floor Monday in which State Rep. Matt Rinaldi, R-Irving, said he called U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement on protesters with the Workers Defense Project, who were demonstrating against SB 4. 

"Make no mistake about it: Greg Abbott picked a fight with Texas families when he signed SB 4," Jose Garza, executive director of the WDP, said on the conference call. "That is not a fight he's going to win."

Austin City Council members voted last month to pursue litigation. Casar, who was arrested during a sit-in to protest the bill, has called it "anti-immigrant." He has said it also would jeopardize relations between the Austin Police Department and immigrant communities.  

Attorney General Paxton filed a federal lawsuit last month in a pre-emptive attempt to head off legal challenges. The City of Austin has filed a motion to have that lawsuit thrown out. On Thursday, Thomas Saenz, president and general counsel of MALDEF, called the state's lawsuit "frivolous" and said the plaintiffs in the San Antonio suit have real injuries and would suffer if the law is implemented.

"The case that's filed this evening is the only appropriate venue to determine the constitutionality of SB 4," he said.  

The law, which would go into effect Sept. 1 if it passes legal hurdles, requires city and county law enforcement to comply with all requests from Immigration and Customs Enforcement to hold people suspected of being in the country illegally. It also allows law enforcement to ask a person’s immigration status during a routine detainment, such as a traffic stop, and punishes elected officials and law enforcement officials for noncompliance.

This post has been updated. 

Tags: 
sanctuary cities

Related Content

Here's What We Learned About Requests From ICE To Pick Up Travis County Inmates

By Jun 1, 2017
Martin do Nascimento / KUT

Drunken driving. Property theft. Possession of a controlled substance.

These are some of the crimes for which the Travis County Sheriff’s Office did not honor requests from Immigration and Customs Enforcement to detain suspected undocumented immigrants past their sentences or dispositions.

Republican Lawmaker: I Called Immigration Authorities On Capitol Protesters

By , & May 29, 2017
Julian Aguilar/The Texas Tribune

The normally ceremonial last day of the legislative session briefly descended into chaos on Monday, as proceedings in the House were disrupted by large protests and at least one Republican lawmaker called immigration authorities on the protesters.

PHOTOS: Hundreds Fill Capitol Rotunda To Protest 'Sanctuary Cities' Law

By May 29, 2017
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Hundreds of protesters in red T-shirts gathered at the Capitol on Monday to protest passage of Senate Bill 4, the "sanctuary cities" law. As they were chanting their opposition to the law, a state representative said he called federal immigration agents, leading to a scuffle between lawmakers.

City Of Austin Asks Court To Dismiss Attorney General's 'Sanctuary City' Suit

By Stephanie Federico May 25, 2017
Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT

The City of Austin has asked a federal court to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Attorney General Ken Paxton, which preemptively seeks to have the state's new "sanctuary cities" law deemed constitutional.

The motion, filed Wednesday, argues the state cannot sue because Senate Bill 4 is not in effect yet, so Texas has not been harmed. 