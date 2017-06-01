City Of Austin To Join San Antonio In Lawsuit Against 'Sanctuary Cities' Law

The City of Austin says it plans to file a legal challenge Friday to the state's new "sanctuary city" law.

San Antonio filed a lawsuit Thursday, along with the Workers Defense Project and the Mexican American Legal Defense and Education Fund (MALDEF). Austin plans to file a motion to intervene, bringing "Austin-specific issues to the table," City Council Member Greg Casar said.

The lawsuit alleges the law violates the First, Fourth and Fourteenth Amendments of the U.S. Constitution. It names the State of Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton as defendants.

El Paso County and the city of El Cenizo have already filed challenges to the law, known as Senate Bill 4.

Austin City Council members voted last month to pursue litigation. Council Member Greg Casar, who was arrested during a sit-in to protest the bill, has called it "anti-immigrant." He has said it also would jeopardize relations between the Austin Police Department and immigrant communities.

The state filed a federal lawsuit last month in a pre-emptive attempt to head off legal challenges. The City of Austin has filed a motion to have that lawsuit thrown out.

The law, which would go into effect Sept. 1 if it passes legal hurdles, requires city and county law enforcement to comply with all requests from Immigration and Customs Enforcement to hold people suspected of being in the country illegally. It also allows law enforcement to ask a person’s immigration status during a routine detainment, such as a traffic stop, and punishes elected officials and law enforcement officials for noncompliance.