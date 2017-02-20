Central Texans Are Holding Town Halls – With or Without Their Local Congressmen

During a trip to their districts this week, Republican congressmen representing five districts covering parts of the Austin area will not be holding town halls. That’s even though many constituents in the area have been asking their representatives to hold one.

However, that hasn’t stopped groups from holding town halls of their own – even if the member of Congress they were hoping to talk to isn’t there.

In Dripping Springs Sunday night, activists held one of these town halls. They say they invited their congressman, Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Williams, but his office declined.

A crowd of people sat on the patio of Flores Mexican Restaurant eating and carefully writing questions on note cards. They waited for their turn at a microphone facing a podium with American flags draped behind it.

Most of it was pretty standard for a town hall.

Lisa Molina – an Austin resident living in Williams’ district – spoke of her 20-year-old son who battled leukemia at ages 3, 11 and 13.

Molina said she was concerned about lifetime caps on health insurance, which was a problem before the Affordable Care Act was passed. Now that Republicans control Congress, many lawmakers, including Williams, are looking to repeal that law.

“My son’s treatment cost reached a million dollars by the time he was 14 years old,” Molina said. “Without the protection of the ACA, it was possible that he could have been denied for the coverage. So, my question is: Do you support keeping these current ACA protections intact?”

KUT's Ashley Lopez reports

But this is where were less standard. Because Molina wasn’t talking to Williams – she was talking to a cardboard cutout of him, actually, so she didn’t get an answer on this. Instead she heard the sound of crickets playing over speakers throughout the patio.

Those crickets followed questions about Williams support or lack of support for investigations into President Donald Trump’s ties to Russia, as well as questions about global warming, the future of social security and Medicare.

Folks who came to this event, though, knew this was the deal going into it.

Erin Zwiener, one of the organizers of this event, told the crowd to act as if Williams was there, though. She said they plan on recording the town hall and sending his office that recording.

“Show congressman Williams that he should have been here today,” Zweiner said. “Show him that we are constituents that do not understand the choices he is making in Washington. Be firm, speak your truths, ask tough questions, but also be gracious. Let’s get him to show up next recess.”

According to one of the organizers, almost 250 people signed in for this event.

And this isn’t the only event like it, either.

Organizers with Indivisible Austin, a group created after President Trump’s inauguration, are holding town halls in other congressional districts in the Austin area – with or without a member of congress.