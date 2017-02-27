Cap Metro Board to Vote on Redesign of Austin's Public Transit System

  • Pavel Mezihorak for KUT

The Capital Metro board of directors is set to vote today on its Connections 2025 plan to overhaul its transit service. The plan aims to help guide changes to the system, and over the past year, the transit plan has been reshaped through community input and discussion.

A top priority for Cap Metro is increasing the frequency of its service, says Lawrence Deeter, project manager for Connections 2025.

“We’re almost tripling the number of frequent routes,” he says. “Now, frequency means the route comes by about every 15 minutes, seven days a week, not just on weekdays, not just in rush hours.”  

Deeter says Cap Metro currently offers 17 frequent routes, which is enough for the faster service to reach about 80 percent of riders. He says these routes typically operate somewhere between every seven and 15 minutes. Deeter says when Cap Metro has increased frequency in the past, ridership has spiked.

“The reason why increasing ridership is important to Capital Metro is because, quite frankly, our ridership had been going in the wrong direction,” he says. “So we want to work on that, plus match our services to the right markets that are in Austin.”

Deeter admits that ramping up frequency has meant changes to other services. Dedicating resources to more frequent trips will mean the elimination of certain routes that duplicate service. That idea has drawn criticism from commuters during public comment sessions.

The board has already approved some parts of Connections 2025. It signed off on a revamp of the Northwest Express routes, as well as a reduction in fare prices for premium bus service. Amy Peck with Cap Metro says its working to accommodate future growth and give more people access to transit.

“Affordability issues are causing a lot of people to move out, so it’s like – how can we better connect with the service options that may be available or that may come on board in those surrounding communities?” Peck says.

The board will take a final vote on the plan today, but Deeter says there will likely be tweaks to it going forward. Cap Metro is expected to fully implement the plan over the next 10 years. 

