Beyond The Border: How Immigration Enforcement Impacts Austin

KUT is hosting a community discussion at the George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center about how federal immigration enforcement has impacted communities in Austin. Members of the community who have experienced deportations in their families and people who work with immigrant communities will share their stories.

KUT reporters Syeda Hasan and Ashley Lopez and Joy Diaz of The Texas Standard are hosting the discussion. Participants include Valeria Serna of United We Dream; immigration attorney Kate Lincoln-Goldfinch; Vela founder Maria Hernandez; Mayra Huerta of the Workers' Defense Project; Bill Beardall, executive director of the Equal Justice Center; and Carlos Gonzalez Gutierrez, Mexican Consul General in Austin.

The event will be broken into panels; each will cover different issues, ranging from the economy to access to health care. After each panel, the discussion will be opened to the room.

Watch a Facebook Live recording of the event below:

Tell us how federal immigration policies have affected your life by leaving a voicemail at (737) 443-9466 or on Twitter using the hashtag #BeyondTheBorderATX.