The Best Songs Ever ... This Week, July 6, 2018

The staff at our sister station KUTX scour the earth to bring listeners the best music. Each Friday, they share three of their favorite songs on Morning Edition.

"Humility" by Gorillaz

Gorillaz, the beloved virtual band led by Blur's Damon Albarn, just released its sixth album, just in time for your summertime enjoyment. It's called The Now Now, which is said to represent current issues in the world. The lyrics to "Humility" may hint at Brexit, but its mood is beachy and breezy, thanks in part to guest guitar playing by 75-year-old jazz legend George Benson. Also be sure to check out the video, which features a cameo by Jack Black.

"Pristine" by Snail Mail

Snail Mail is the solo project of 19-year-old Lindsey Jordan, who recently graduated from high school in suburban Baltimore where she started playing classical guitar at age five. Her well-honed skills shine through on her debut album Lush with cool riffs and a voice to match. Check out the standout song"Pristine."

"Love's Not All You Need" by Uni

Fifty years ago, John Lennon and the Beatles wrote the Summer of Love's anthem in "All You Need Is Love." Sean Lennon's musical partner Charlotte Kemp Muhl is part of a new trio called Uni and they contend – in a musically Beatlesesque way – that "Love's Not All You Need."