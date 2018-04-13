The Best Songs Ever ... This Week, April 12, 2018

The staff at our sister station KUTX scour the earth to bring listeners the best music. Each Friday, they share three of their favorite songs on Morning Edition.

"Fight The Power" by Brownout

Austin's Brownout recently took on the Black Sabbath catalog, rebranding themselves Brown Sabbath and imprinting their signature Latin/funk/soul sound on top of Black Sabbath classics. This time out, they’re taking on Public Enemy. Instead of "Fear of a Black Planet" — the famous Public Enemy record — Brownout is giving us "Fear of a Brown Planet." In this track, Brownout covers “Fight The Power.”

"The Hype" by Shopping

The British trio Shopping sounds like if the B-52’s and Gang of Four had a baby. So those of us who come from Generation X, this song hits a lot of the feels. Check out the drumming on this song, “The Hype.” That drummer is working—gotta dig it.

"Kenny" by TC&I

And finally, we come to TC&I. This is Colin Moulding and Terry Chambers, formerly of the British pop group XTC, and these guys have been semi-retired as of late. But their new EP, Great Aspirations, is a crowd-funded and self-recorded record, so a full DIY project here. They get back into it with this kinda silly song called “Kenny.” The first time I heard it, I rolled my eyes, thinking it was kinda dorky. But the more I hear it, the more I love it.