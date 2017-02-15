Austin Teachers Union Pushes Back on AISD Immigration Memo

Teachers and principals should not feel afraid to provide information to immigrant families about what to do if ICE shows up at their homes, the local teacher's union said at a news conference today.

Education Austin was responding to a memo Austin ISD lawyers sent to campuses Monday, advising them not to share resources and fliers that haven't been vetted by the superintendent's office.

"It is a moral imperative that we share this information, that we educate our community and that the district supports us and helps us in collaboration to develop materials to do just that," said Ken Zarifis, Education Austin president.

Austin School Board Trustees Jayme Mathias, Paul Saldana and Ann Teich, Councilman Greg Casar, Mexican Consul General Carlos Gonzalez Guierrez and representatives from other advocacy groups joined Education Austin at the news conference outside Lanier High School in North Austin.

"In an overzealous attempt to protect the administration from involvement in a matter of public debate, the school district is failing to protect the children and protect the parents of the children who are its charge, just by providing objective, accurate information about what their rights are in order to tamp down their fears and in order to empower them to protect their legal rights," Bill Beardall with the Equal Justice Center said. "We urge the district to adopt a more reasonable policy."

After the press conference, Austin ISD released a joint statement from Superintendent Paul Cruz and School Board President Kendall Pace, which said the district has "heard concerns from our families and staff."

"We will continue to provide and update information for our campus staff to assist them in better serving our students," the statement continued.

This time serves as an opportunity to assert the district's position that the safety and security of our students is our top priority. Each and every day, more than 83,000 students come to our campuses to learn the skills that will make them successful for college, career and life. This day, and every day our campuses are learning environments that are caring, engaging, supportive, safe and welcoming. At AISD, we find strength in our diversity and know that the student experience is enhanced because of the many cultures, ethnicities and backgrounds that make us proud. We have heard the concerns from our families and staff. We will continue to provide and update information for our campus staff to assist them in better serving our students. As one of the largest employers in Central Texas, we value the diversity of our educators, support staff and administrators, and we realize that we could not reinvent the urban school experience without their efforts.

The statement does not explicitly mention the memo from district lawyers. Cruz and Pace did not attend the press conference.

Pace told KUT she had a previous conflict.

"We had no control over the timing of [Education Austin's] press conference," Pace said via text. "I agree that a simple joint one with AISD and EA focused on our students safety would have been best."

The Austin School Board Operations Committee is meeting at noon today. Board members say the committee will discuss the memorandum and a draft resolution in support of immigrant students.

This is a developing story. We'll have updates later this afternoon.