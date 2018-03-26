Austin Serial Bomber's Death Ruled A Suicide

Williamson County has ruled the death of serial bomber Mark Conditt a suicide.

Conditt died after detonating an explosive device as police closed in on him in Round Rock early Wednesday. He is believed to be responsible for a series of bombings in Austin this month that killed Stephan House and Draylen Mason and seriously injured four others.

"The cause of death for Mark Anthony Conditt is multiple penetrating shrapnel injuries, and at this point, the death is ruled as suicide," Williamson County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Dain Johnson said in a statement. "The final autopsy report is not completed and will not be made public until the criminal investigation has concluded."

Conditt was cornered by police along I-35 in Round Rock. It was initially unclear whether he was killed by the blast or if he died after being shot by an 11-year officer who fired at him. At a press conference, interim Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said the injuries he sustained were "significant."