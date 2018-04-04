Austin Releases More 'User-Friendly' Map Listing Affordable Housing

By DaLyah Jones 9 minutes ago
  • Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

The City of Austin has released a new comprehensive map of housing for low- and middle-income residents.

The digital map, known as the Affordable Housing Listing, shows an array of income-restricted housing units subsidized or incentivized by the city.

Erica Leak, acting assistant director of Neighborhood Housing and Community Development Department, says the city has been working to make the listing more accessible.

“For a couple of years now, we have had a list of the affordable units available on the city’s Open Data Portal," she says, "but it’s been in a not-so-user-friendly format.”

The map links to each development’s website and describes properties (i.e., single-family or multi-units) and housing type (senior living, student living, etc.). Leak says more features will be added with the help of the nonprofit Austin CityUp Consortium.

“We don’t yet have a way to show whether any units are vacant at this time, so that’s actually our next step,” Leak says.

The city says the listing will be updated regularly.

Affordable Housing

Council Members Push For $300 Million Bond To Meet Austin's Affordable Housing Needs

By Apr 3, 2018
Stefan Keith for KUT

City leaders are weighing the possibility of putting an affordable housing bond on the ballot this November. A city task force is recommending a $161 million bond, but some Austin City Council members want to almost double that amount.

Alamo's New HQ Will Include Affordable Housing, Won't Just Be A 'Development Project'

By Claire McInerny Mar 29, 2018
Jorge Sanhueza Lyon / KUT

After confusion about whether property the Alamo Drafthouse bought from the Austin Independent School District would include affordable housing, the project's architect confirmed Wednesday it's in the plans.

Council Weighs How To Boost Affordable Housing Program Under CodeNEXT

By Mar 28, 2018
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

The Austin City Council is trying to figure out how the latest draft of the proposed land development code, known as CodeNEXT, could shape the future of affordable housing.

Council Measure Aims To Help Bring Families Displaced By Gentrification Back To Austin

By Mar 9, 2018
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

The Austin City Council passed a resolution Thursday that aims to help bring families displaced by gentrification back to the city.

The measure calls for giving preference for affordable housing to displaced people who have generational ties to certain neighborhoods. Mayor Pro Tem Kathie Tovo, who wrote the resolution, calls it a “right to return” ordinance.