Austin Police Have Received 200 Calls About Suspicious Packages After Explosions

The Austin Police Department says it has received 200 calls about suspicious packages after two package bombings in Austin yesterday.

None have turned out to be dangerous, APD said this morning.

The two bombings in East and Southeast Austin killed a 17-year-old boy and severely injured two women. Interim Police Chief Brian Manley said yesterday that the incidents are being investigated in connection with another package explosion that killed 39-year-old Anthony Stephan House in North Austin on March 2.

The teenager killed yesterday morning on Oldfort Hill Road was Draylen Mason, who attended East Austin College Prep. In a Facebook post yesterday, former Austin City Council Member Mike Martinez recalled meeting Mason, calling him an "insightful and mature" young man.

The Washington Post first identified Mason as the victim in a report last night. The Post highlighted that both people who were killed are members of prominent African-American families in Austin.

Mason has not been officially identified by the Austin Police Department as the victim in yesterday's blast, which also severely injured a woman in her 40s.

Another package explosion shortly before noon yesterday severely injured a 75-year-old Hispanic woman on the 6700 block of Galindo Street in the Montopolis neighborhood. She was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

In a tweet this morning, Manley extended his condolences to victims, but also urged Austinites to call 911 if they discover any suspicious packages.

This story has been updated.